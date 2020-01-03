SFL Corporation Ltd. has mandated DNB Markets, Nordea, Arctic Securities, Danske Bank and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics, commencing on Monday, 6 January. A NOK-denominated 5-year senior unsecured bond issue may follow, subject to, inter alia, market conditions.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) has a unique track record in the maritime industry, being consistently profitable and paying dividends every quarter since 2004. The Company’s fleet of more than 90 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore assets, and SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com

