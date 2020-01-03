Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cities in Europe - When Capital Cities get Smart" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an analysis of smart city dynamics among five capital cities in Europe: London, Paris, Madrid, Prague, and Budapest.
The analysis drew on the following questions:
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction and methodology
2.1. Smart cities in Europe
2.2. Process for selecting smart cities
2.3. Field covered by Smart City
2.4. A smart city maturity assessment matrix
3. London
3.1. National situation: the UK's digital strategy
3.2. The city of London's urban challenges
3.3. Governance of London's Smart City strategy
3.4. Local connectivity and data
3.5. Snapshot of projects that are representative of London's commitment to building a Smart City
3.6. Three remarkable smart city projects in London
3.7. London: smart city maturity assessment matrix
4. Paris
4.1. National situation: PIA
4.2. The city of Paris's urban challenges
4.3. Governance of Paris's Smart City strategy
4.4. Local connectivity and data
4.5. Snapshot of projects that are representative of Paris's commitment to building a Smart City
4.6. Three remarkable smart city projects in Paris
4.7. Paris: smart city maturity assessment matrix
5. Madrid
5.1. National situation: Smart Cities in Spain
5.2. The city of Madrid's urban challenges
5.3. Governance of Madrid's Smart City strategy
5.4. Local connectivity and data
5.5. Snapshot of projects that are representative of Madrid's commitment to building a Smart City
5.6. Three remarkable smart city projects in Madrid
5.7. Madrid: smart city maturity assessment matrix
6. Prague
6.1. National situation: Smart Cities in the Czech Republic
6.2. The city of Prague's urban challenges
6.3. Governance of Prague's Smart City strategy
6.4. Local connectivity and data
6.5. Snapshot of projects that are representative of Prague's commitment to building a Smart City
6.6. Three remarkable smart city projects in Prague
6.7. Prague: smart city maturity assessment matrix
7. Budapest
7.1. National situation: smart cities in Hungary
7.2. The city of Budapest's urban challenges
7.3. Governance of Budapest's Smart City strategy
7.4. Local connectivity and data
7.5. Snapshot of projects that are representative of Budapest's commitment to building a Smart City
7.6. Three remarkable smart city projects in Budapest
7.7. Budapest: smart city maturity assessment matrix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwnh88
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: