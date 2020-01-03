Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cities in Europe - When Capital Cities get Smart" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an analysis of smart city dynamics among five capital cities in Europe: London, Paris, Madrid, Prague, and Budapest.

The analysis drew on the following questions:

What is the national context supporting the development of smart cities?

What are the key urban challenges that cities are facing?

Is the development of smart city initiatives and projects supported by an ongoing smart city strategy or a smart city plan?

What is the governance scheme set up to accompany smart city development?

How cities are dealing with connectivity and data issues, considering these two elements as a prerequisite for smart city projects' implementation?

What are the key smart city on-going projects and applications and their overall level of maturity?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction and methodology

2.1. Smart cities in Europe

2.2. Process for selecting smart cities

2.3. Field covered by Smart City

2.4. A smart city maturity assessment matrix

3. London

3.1. National situation: the UK's digital strategy

3.2. The city of London's urban challenges

3.3. Governance of London's Smart City strategy

3.4. Local connectivity and data

3.5. Snapshot of projects that are representative of London's commitment to building a Smart City

3.6. Three remarkable smart city projects in London

3.7. London: smart city maturity assessment matrix

4. Paris

4.1. National situation: PIA

4.2. The city of Paris's urban challenges

4.3. Governance of Paris's Smart City strategy

4.4. Local connectivity and data

4.5. Snapshot of projects that are representative of Paris's commitment to building a Smart City

4.6. Three remarkable smart city projects in Paris

4.7. Paris: smart city maturity assessment matrix

5. Madrid

5.1. National situation: Smart Cities in Spain

5.2. The city of Madrid's urban challenges

5.3. Governance of Madrid's Smart City strategy

5.4. Local connectivity and data

5.5. Snapshot of projects that are representative of Madrid's commitment to building a Smart City

5.6. Three remarkable smart city projects in Madrid

5.7. Madrid: smart city maturity assessment matrix

6. Prague

6.1. National situation: Smart Cities in the Czech Republic

6.2. The city of Prague's urban challenges

6.3. Governance of Prague's Smart City strategy

6.4. Local connectivity and data

6.5. Snapshot of projects that are representative of Prague's commitment to building a Smart City

6.6. Three remarkable smart city projects in Prague

6.7. Prague: smart city maturity assessment matrix

7. Budapest

7.1. National situation: smart cities in Hungary

7.2. The city of Budapest's urban challenges

7.3. Governance of Budapest's Smart City strategy

7.4. Local connectivity and data

7.5. Snapshot of projects that are representative of Budapest's commitment to building a Smart City

7.6. Three remarkable smart city projects in Budapest

7.7. Budapest: smart city maturity assessment matrix



