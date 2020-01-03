Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atherectomy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Type (Directional Atherectomy, Rotational Atherectomy, Orbital Atherectomy, Laser Atherectomy), by Regions, and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global atherectomy devices market size is expected to reach USD 957.8 million by 2026, based on this report. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.
The demand for atherectomy devices market is anticipated to boost over the forecast period due to rapidly rising incidence of target diseases such as peripheral artery disease. Favorable patient outcomes with minimally invasive procedures is also driving demand of atherectomy devices for peripheral vascular interventions.
New technologies and product approvals are expected to boost the market for orbital and laser atherectomy devices over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2018, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) signed an agreement with Aerolase Corp. to co-develop a new laser atherectomy device. The agreement gave CSI an opportunity to leverage Aerolase's FDA cleared proprietary laser technology. The new laser atherectomy system will be used for treating multiple forms of peripheral arterial diseases
Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest
Companies Profiled
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4mbjn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: