Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Short-read Sequencing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Next Generation Sequencing, Sanger Sequencing), By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Workflow, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global short-read sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 18.64 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.32%.
Rising demand for personalized medicine and companion diagnostics is anticipated to drive the growth.
In addition, initiatives taken by key players to enhance their market presence are expected to boost revenue generation in the market for short-read sequencing. For instance, in March 2019, Illumina partnered with Boai NKY Medical Holdings, a China-based producer of polyvinylpyrrolidone, to develop NGS-based systems for in-vitro diagnosis of hereditary diseases. The novel systems would be developed by using NKY's library prep kits and analysis software and Illumina's MiniSeq system.
Other major market players have also entered into partnerships and collaborations for expansion in the Asian market as Asia Pacific offers a wide customer-base of patients suffering from chronic disorders that can be diagnosed easily using sequencing methods.
Major application areas of short-read sequencing include reproductive screening, oncology, noninvasive prenatal testing, infectious disease, and pharmacogenomics. A rise in adoption of sequencing platforms for diagnosis of the aforementioned clinical conditions is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
