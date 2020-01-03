Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include multi-language support in healthcare virtual assistant tools, increasing focus on developing conversational virtual assistant tools, and rising demand of the technologically advanced solutions.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Multi-Language Support in Healthcare Virtual Assistant Tools

3.1.2 Increasing Focus on Developing Conversational Virtual Assistant Tools

3.1.3 Rising Demand of the Technologically Advanced Solutions

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market, By Technology

4.1 Text-Based

4.2 Text-to-Speech

4.3 Automatic Speech Recognition

4.4 Other Technologies



5 Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market, By Product

5.1 Chatbots

5.2 Smart Speakers



7 Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market, By End User

7.1 Healthcare Payers

7.2 Healthcare Providers

7.3 Patients

7.4 Other End Users



8 Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 U.K

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Amazon

10.2 Microsoft Corporation

10.3 Verint Systems Inc.

10.4 Kognito Solutions, LLC

10.5 ADA Digital Health

10.6 Nuance Communications, Inc.

10.7 Sensely, Inc.

10.8 Egain Corporation

10.9 Infermedica

10.10 CSS Corporation

10.11 Babylon Healthcare Services Limited

10.12 Healthtap, Inc.

10.13 Medrespond LLC.

10.14 True Image Interactive, Inc.

10.15 Floatbot.AI

10.16 Kore.AI, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kj9xng

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900