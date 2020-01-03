Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Merchant Chargebacks Are on the Rise Due to Friendly Fraud" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Merchants find themselves wrestling with the chargeback process, which is triggered when consumers dispute a purchase transaction, mostly on e-commerce sales. Increasingly, friendly fraud has also become a direct cause of merchant chargebacks.
This report delves into chargeback reasons and implications as well as vendors of chargeback services that have emerged to provide solutions for merchants. The report assesses the challenges and preventive solutions for this increasing problem that affects merchants of all sizes across vertical markets.
Merchants are incurring a major pain point dealing with consumer-disputed sales transactions that can lead to chargebacks. This can mean merchants lose not only the sales revenue but also the merchandise and related overhead costs as well.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Chargebacks as a Pain Point for Merchant
4. Many Chargebacks are Attributable to Friendly Fraud
5. Chargeback Solutions Vendors Fill a Major Merchant Need
6. Conclusions and Implications
