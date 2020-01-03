MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, Inc., a global provider of award-winning AI-based procurement solutions, today announced that it was named on CIOReview’s list of the “20 Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Solution Providers” for 2019.

The annual listing from the technology magazine compiles 20 companies globally that are at the forefront of providing AI solutions that transform businesses. CIOReview selects companies that offer innovative solutions and services that meet end-user needs and provide a high-quality experience.

Xeeva was selected to be on the 2019 list thanks to its patented, specialized AI technology that’s transforming procurement departments of enterprise organizations. The procurement software provider has been awarded three patents for its innovative AI and has multiple more pending.

“Being a company that’s focused on and specialized in procurement AI, it’s an honor to be recognized for our technology,” said Vikas Shah, SVP Business Development, Products and Growth at Xeeva. “We’re constantly looking for new ways to strengthen our AI to continue driving results for our clients, so to have our AI technology be validated in this way is very special.”

“Our AI is capable of significantly improving spend data quality in a matter of days and weeks, which is far superior to other solutions on the market,” Shah continued. “With so many enterprise organizations struggling with imperfect data, we want to help them enhance their data quality in ways that are actually beneficial. Our specialized AI is able to uncover actionable insights that organizations can turn into efficiencies and savings, and that’s really something unique.”

To read more about how Xeeva is making an impact on procurement with AI, check out the full feature here.

About CIOReview

CIOReview is a leading technology magazine that is at the forefront of guiding enterprises through the continuously varying business environment with information about the solutions and services. The magazine serves as a trustworthy knowledge source as well as a platform for the C-suite executives, industry experts, IT buyers, and other decision-makers to share their valuable insights about new technology.

About Xeeva

Founded in 2014, Xeeva is focused on accelerating the advancement of procurement and sourcing. Its full suite source-to-pay solution does more than just improve processes, it transforms your business – allowing you to truly see more, do more, and save more. Uniquely built with patented AI at its core, the power of its advanced technology is embedded throughout the entire suite and drives actual results across your organization. Xeeva reveals insights no other solution can see, eliminates tactical and tedious procurement tasks, and generates immediate bottom-line value in places you didn’t even know to look. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

Attachment

Alda Pummill Xeeva, Inc. 248-565-0464 alda.pummill@xeeva.com