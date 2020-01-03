Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Regulatory Affairs Management Market for Medical Devices, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Contract Regulatory Affairs Management Market for Medical Devices, 2019-2030 report features a detailed study on the current landscape of contract service providers focused on regulatory affairs management for medical devices. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of the various CROs engaged in this domain, across different regions of the globe.

One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the medical device regulatory affairs outsourcing market over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2019-2030.



In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the opportunity across different:



[A] types of regulatory affair management service offered (legal representation, project registration and clinical trial application, regulatory writing and publishing and 6+ categories)

[B] device class (class I, class II and class III)

[C] therapeutic areas (cardiovascular disorders, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, metabolic disorders, oncological disorders, orthopedic disorders, ophthalmic disorders, pain disorders, respiratory disorders, and others)

[D] geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world)

In 2018, the global medical devices market was estimated to have reached a net worth of approximately USD 450 billion. It is also worth noting that, since January 2018, the USFDA approved over 130 medical devices. However, a relatively large proportion of developers lack the resources and technical expertise required to handle regulatory filings and effectively manage the processes associated with procuring marketing authorizations from regional regulators.



Moreover, keeping up with evolving regulatory guidelines, rising costs of legal advice and increasing effort required for preparing of technical documentation, is difficult for companies with limited finances. In addition, establishing reimbursement strategies for medium to high-risk devices is also a complicated process and innovator companies usually do not have the expertise to deal with payers and insurance providers.

According to a recent report, 68% of medical device companies reports prepared and submitted by in-house players are either rejected or were reported to have multiple major gaps in their clinical evaluation report (CER) and supporting evidences by the notified bodies. In fact. in a survey published in the 2016 edition of Global Medical Device Supply Chain, regulatory requirements were highlighted among the primary areas of concern within the medical device value chain. Furthermore, the implementation of highly stringent regulatory guidelines, specifically for devices posing medium to high risk to consumers, render them subject to rigorous quality assessments.



The aforementioned challenges have led many medical device developers, especially the smaller players and certain established companies as well, to outsource parts of their regulatory operations to capable contract research organizations (CROs). Generally, CROs are known to offer a number of benefits, which include cost benefits, reductions in time-to-market and, in this specific case, an in-depth and up-to date regulatory support. Given that the global demand for medical devices is increasing at a substantial pace, the opportunity for CROs with expertise in regulatory affairs management is also on the rise.

In the foreseen future, the growing complexity of regulatory processes across various developing and developed geographies is likely to prompt more developers to outsource various aspects of their dealings with regulatory authorities. Moreover, in order to cope up with latest changes in medical device-related regulations, several legacy CROs are re-evaluating their operational models and business strategies. Owing to the anticipated rise in demand for such services, the contract regulatory services domain is likely to witness the entry of a number of new players in the foreseen future.



Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the current market landscape of the medical devices regulatory affairs outsourcing market, featuring a list of over 400 CROs engaged in this domain, and detailed analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, size of employee base, geographical location, device class (class I, class II, and class III), type and size of clientele (medical device developers, medical device manufacturers, medical device research organizations, and others), types of services offered, ([A] regulatory management services (such as legal representation, notified body selection, project registration and clinical trial application, regulatory writing and publishing, regulatory document submission, product labelling related service, gap analysis, technical dossier set-up, vigilance & medical device report, risk management-related services), [B] additional services (such as biostatistics, consulting, clinical operations, post-marketing activities, quality assurance, reimbursement, training)), region(s) of operation wherein the company is offering regulatory management services, and popular therapeutic area(s).

A detailed discussion on the need for regulatory review / oversight across different stages of the medical devices supply chain, with emphasis on the optimization of the supply chain using upcoming tools / technologies (such as artificial intelligence, big data analytical, blockchain, internet of things and others).

An elaborate discussion on the various guidelines established by major regulatory bodies for medical device approval across North America (the US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (Australia, Brazil, China, India, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand). The report also features an insightful multi-dimensional, heat map analysis, featuring a comparison of the contemporary regulatory and reimbursement scenarios in key geographies across the globe.

Elaborate profiles of popular players that specialize in offering end-to-end regulatory services for medical devices across key geographies (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, including information on company headquarters, year of establishment, number of employees, and therapeutic area expertise, financial information (if available), detailed description of service portfolio, and an informed future outlook.

A benchmark analysis, highlighting the key focus areas of small-sized, mid-sized and large companies, comparing their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups, providing a means for stakeholders to identify ways to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

An elaborate discussion on the various outsourcing business models adopted for regulatory affairs management, along with an insightful Harvey ball analysis of key considerations that need to be assessed by industry stakeholders while selecting a CRO partner.

An analysis highlighting the key performance indicators used by sponsor companies to evaluate service providers that are active in the domain, based on information gathered via secondary research (for top-ten medical device players) and primary research.

A survey analysis featuring inputs solicited from various experts who are directly / indirectly involved in providing regulatory affairs management services to medical device developers.

To account for the uncertainties associated with the growth of the medical device regulatory affairs outsourcing CRO market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



Key Topics Covered



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

3.2.1. Evolution of CROs

3.3. Role of CROs in the Medical Device Industry

3.4. Types of Medical Device CROs

3.5. Types of Services Offered by CROs

3.5.1. Types of Regulatory Affairs-Related Services Offered by CROs

3.6. Need for Outsourcing Regulatory Affairs-Related Operations for Medical Devices

3.7. Key Considerations for Selecting a Suitable CRO Partner

3.8. Advantages of Working with CROs

3.9. Risks and Challenges Related to Working with CROs

3.10. Concluding Remarks



4. ROLE OF REGULATORY AFFAIRS IN MEDICAL DEVICE SUPPLY CHAIN

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Overview of Medical Device Supply Chain

4.2.1. Importance of Regulatory Affairs in Medical Device Supply Chain

4.3. Factors Affecting the Medical Device Supply Chain

4.4. Key Performance Indicators for Medical Device Supply Chain Management

4.5. Optimization of Regulatory Affairs in the Medical Device Supply Chain

4.5.1. Digitalization of the Medical Device Supply Chain



5. REGULATORY AND REIMBURSEMENT LANDSCAPE FOR MEDICAL DEVICES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. General Regulatory and Reimbursement Guidelines for Medical Devices

5.3. Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in North America

5.3.1. The US Scenario

5.3.2. The Canadian Scenario

5.3.3. The Mexican Scenario

5.4. Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in Europe

5.4.1. Overall Scenario

5.4.2. The UK Scenario

5.4.3. The French Scenario

5.4.4. The German Scenario

5.4.5. The Italian Scenario

5.4.6. The Spanish Scenario

5.5. Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

5.5.1. The Australian Scenario

5.5.2. The Brazilian Scenario

5.5.3. The Chinese Scenario

5.5.4. The Indian Scenario

5.5.5. The Israeli Scenario

5.5.6. The Japanese Scenario

5.5.7. The New Zealand Scenario

5.5.8. The Singaporean Scenario

5.5.9. The South Korea Scenario

5.5.10. The South African Scenario

5.5.11. The Taiwanese Scenario

5.5.12. The Thailand Scenario

5.6. Comparison of Regional Regulatory Environment

5.7. Concluding Remarks



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. CROs Offering Regulatory Affairs-Related Services for Medical Devices: List of Companies

6.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.2.2. Analysis by Size of Employee Base

6.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

6.2.4. Analysis by Area of Specialization

6.2.5. Analysis by Type of Regulatory Affairs-Related Service Offered

6.2.6. Analysis by Type of Additional Services Offered

6.2.7. Analysis by Device Class

6.2.8. Analysis by Type of Clientele

6.2.9. Analysis by Medical Device Regulatory Compliance Authorities

6.2.10. Analysis by Region of Operation

6.2.11. Analysis by Popular Therapeutic Areas

6.3. Concluding Remarks



7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. CROs Headquartered in North America

7.3. CROs Headquartered in Europe

7.4. CROs Headquartered in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World



8. BENCHMARK ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Benchmark Analysis: Methodology

8.3. Region-wise Benchmark Analysis

8.3.1. North America, Peer Group I

8.3.2. North America, Peer Group II

8.3.3. North America, Peer Group III

8.3.4. North America, Peer Group IV

8.3.5. Europe, Peer Group V

8.3.6. Europe, Peer Group VI

8.3.7. Europe, Peer Group VII

8.3.8. Europe, Peer Group VIII

8.3.9. Asia Pacific and Rest of the World, Peer Group IX

8.3.10. Asia Pacific and Rest of the World, Peer Group X

8.3.11. Asia Pacific and Rest of the World, Peer Group XI

8.3.12. Asia Pacific and Rest of the World, Peer Group XII

8.4. Concluding Remarks



9. GUIDE TO REGULATORY OUTSOURCING MODELS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Guiding Models for Regulatory Outsourcing

9.2.1. Functional Service Providers (FSP) Model: Large Medical Device Developers

9.2.2. End-to-End Model: Small-Sized Medical Device Developers

9.2.3. Hybrid Model: Mid-Sized Medical Device Developers



10. MEDICAL DEVICE DEVELOPER AND CRO RELATIONSHIPS: KEY VALUE DRIVERS AND PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Definition and Importance of Key Performance Indicators

10.3. Key Considerations for Selection of Key Performance Indicators

10.4. Types of Key Performance Indicators

10.4.1. Financial Indicators

10.4.2. Process / Capability Indicators

10.4.3. Market Reputation Indicators

10.5. Comparison of Key Performance Indicators

10.6. Concluding Remarks



11. MARKET FORECAST

11.1 Chapter Overview

11.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

11.3. Overall Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market, 2019-2030

11.4. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Distribution by Geography, 2019 and 2030

11.5. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Distribution by Type of Regulatory Affairs-Related Service, 2019 and 2030

11.6. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Distribution by Device Class, 2019 and 2030

11.7. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019 and 2030

11.8. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Distribution by Type of Regulatory Affairs-Related Service and Geography

11.9. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Distribution by Device Class and Geography

11.10. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area and Geography



12. CONCLUSION

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Takeaways



13. SURVEY INSIGHTS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Company Specifics of Respondents

13.3. Designation of Respondents

13.4. Types of Regulatory Affairs-Related Services

13.5. Analysis by Region of Operation

13.6. Type and Size of Clientele

13.7. Average Number of Projects

13.8. Proportion of Clients Outsourcing Regulatory Affairs-Related Services

13.9. Cost of Outsourcing Regulatory Affairs-Related Services

13.10. Current and Future Market Opportunity



14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. A+ Science

14.2.1. Company Snapshot

14.2.2. Interview Transcript: Tania Persson, Business Development Manager

14.3. AtoZ-CRO

14.3.1. Company Snapshot

14.3.2. Interview Transcript: Alexa Foltin-Mertgen, Business Development Manager

14.4. CROMSOURCE

14.4.1. Company Snapshot

14.4.2. Interview Transcript: Troy Mccall, Chief Operating Officer

14.5. CW Research & Management

14.5.1. Company Snapshot

14.5.2. Interview Transcript: Christian Wolflehner, Managing Director, Clinical Trial Specialist

14.6. HungaroTrial

14.6.1 Company Snapshot

14.6.2. Interview Transcript: Antal Solyom, Director of Medical Device Unit

14.7. Metrics Research

14.7.1 Company Snapshot

14.7.2. Interview Transcript: Dr. Nazish Urooj, Senior Manager, Medical & Clinical Operations

14.8. Vyomus Consulting

14.8.1 Company Snapshot

14.8.2. Interview Transcript: Dr. C Omprakash, Technical Director and Partner



15. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA



16. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



1MED SA

4Clinics

A+ Science

Abbott

ABIOGENESIS CLINPHARM

ABX-CRO

Accell Clinical Research

Accredited Consultants

Accutest Global

Acorn Regulatory Consultancy Services

Acrapack

acromion

aCROss Medical

Activa Cro

Actolis

ADAX International

Advanced Medical Research (AMR)

Advena

AE Performance Testing Lab

Affinity Bio Partners

Afra Pharma Consultant

AG Mednet

Aginko Research

AICROS

Al Tamimi

Allied Clinical Management

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Alquest

ALTIORA

Amarex

American Preclinical Services

AmeRuss

Amritt

analyze & realize

Andaman Medical

Anteris Medical

ANTRIX

A-pharmaconsult

apices

APO Plus Station

Appletree CI Group

Arazy Group Consultants

ARC Pharma

Archemin

Arlenda

ARQon

Asia Actual

ATLANSTAT

AtoZ-CRO

Australian Healthcare Solutions

Auxilife Scientific Services

AVANTI

AVIAD Life Sciences

Axonal-Biostatem

Azelix

Barons Medical Consulting

Beaufort

Becton Dickinson

Beijing JRJ Science and technology

BIC Group

BioAgile Therapeutics

BIOCODEX Nordics

BioFortis

Biomapas

Biomedical Regulatory Consulting

Biomedical Strategy

BioMotiv

BioPlan

Biorasi

Bioreg Services

Bioscience

Biotech Regulatory Solutions

BioTeknica

BiTrial Clinical Research

BLAU Pharmaceutical Service

Boston Biomedical Associates (BBA)

Boston MedTech Advisors

Boston Scientific

Brandwood CKC

Bridge Pharm

BSI

Cactus Global

Cardinal Health

CardioMed Device Consultants

Cardiovascular European Research Center (CERC)

CARSL Consulting

Catawba Research

Cato Research (CATO)

CC Clinical research Consultants

Ceetox

C'en Al Research

CERES

CHA Medical Group

Charles River Laboratories

ChemADVISOR

Chemical Inspection and Regulation Service (CIRS)

China Med Device

Chris Freer Associates

Clarivate Analytics

ClinAudits

ClinDatrix

Clinical Device Group

Clinical Research & Compliance Consulting

Clinical Trial Data Services

CliniExperts

Clinilabs

Clinipace

Clinlogix

Clinmark

ClinMed Pharma

ClinSync

Clintec

CMIC Group

CMX Research

Cobridge

Commercial Eyes

ComplianceAcuity

Complya Consulting

CONET

Consultys Switzerland

Convex

Costello Medical

Courante Oncology

CPS Cortex

Creganna Medical

Criterium

Cromos Pharma

CROMSOURCE

CROs NT

Crown CRO

CSSi LifeSciences

CTI

CTNT

CurAccel

CW Research & Management

CYA Medical Device Consulting

Dalia Givony, Regulatory & Clinical Consulting

Databean

Datapharm Australia

Datavant

Datavant

De Groot Technical Services

DEKRA

devicia

DH RegSys

dicentra

DiscGenics

DKSH Marketing Services Spain

dMed

Donawa Lifescience Consulting

Dor Pharmaceutical Services

DP Clinical

DSA Consultants

DuPage Medical Group

EAS Consulting Group

EG Mont Brazil

Eli Lily

Emergo

Engel, Hellyer & Partners

EPIC Research

Essilor

ESTERN Medical

Ethicare

EuDRAcon

Eurofins Scientific

Eurotrials

Evidilya

Exalon

ExecuPharm

Factory CRO

FDAInsight

Fermish Clinical Technologies

FGK Clinical Research

FMD K&L

Focal Point Research

Fountain Medical Development (FMD)

Fresenius Medical Care

Freyr

GCP-Service International

GE Healthcare

genae

Genco Medical

Genelife Clinical Research

Genpact

George Clinical

Getz Healthcare

GKM

Global Pharma Tek

Global Regulatory Affairs (GRA)

Global Regulatory Partners

Global Regulatory Services

Green Building Japan (GBJ)

Grove Group

Gsap

Gulf Medical Devices Consultancy

Health Advances

Health Sciences

Healthcare International Partners

HealthLink

HingeClinica

HungaroTrial

I 3 CONSULTING

ICBio

ICON

ICRC-Weyer

ICTA

idcOnic

Illingworth Research Group

INE G-MED (through G-MED North America)

Innomar Strategies (a part of AmerisourceBergen)

Inrextest

Integrated Resources CRO Division

Intel

International HealthCare (IHC)

Intertek Group

Ipsum

IQVIA

Iris Pharma

Ironstone Product Development

IRW

ISA HEALTH

ITEC Services

IVDeology

IZiel Healthcare

J Knipper

Japan MDC (JMDC)

Johnson & Johnson

JSS Medical Research

KCR

KCRI

KD&A

Ken Block Consulting

Kensington Swan

Keystone Regulatory Services

Kiana Systems

Kinapse

KLIFO

Knoell

Kobridge Consulting

KPS Clinical Services

L.S Marketing & Registration

LabCorp

Lambda Therapeutic Research

Larix

Lean RAQA

Leon Research

Li-Med RA & QA Experts

Linical

LINK Medical

LIONBRIDGE

LNAge

MakroCare

Malca Chen-Zion Group

MANDALA International

Mapi Group

MasterControl

MAXIS

McCarthy Consultant Services

McGee Pharma International (MPI)

McMillan Research

MD101 Consulting

MD-Clinicals

mdi Consultants

mdi Europa

MDP Solutions

MED Institute

Medelis

Medfiles Group

Medical Equipment Compliance Association

Medidee

MeDiNova Research

MediqTrans

Meditrial

MEDITRIAL

Meditrial Europe

MedNet

Medpace

MedPass International

MedQ Consultants

Medtronic

Medvance

Meiji Pharmaceutical University (MPU)

Mene Research

Mericon

Meshayu Consultants

MethodSense

Metrics Research

MIC Medical

Micren Healthcare

Microsoft

Mid-Link Consulting

Mn Solutions

Mobius Medical

MolecularMD

Morley Research Consortium

Morula HealthTech

Musculoskeletal Clinical Regulatory Advisers (MCRA)

NAGLREITER

NAMSA

Navitas Life Sciences

NCGS

NEOMED Services

Neopharm

Neox Clinical Research

Neozene

Nerac

New England Research Institutes (NERI)

NHP Consulting

Nordic Health Economics AB (NHE)

Northlane Capital Partners

Northside consulting

Novartis

NovaTrials

Novem Healthcare

Novotek

Novum

NSF International

Nyprax Pharma

O4 Research

Obelis Group

OmniComm Systems

Onorach

Operon Strategist

OPIS

Ora

Osmunda

Pace Analytical

Pacific Bridge Medical

Pacific Clinical Research Group (PCRG)

Parexel

PAREXEL Biotech

Paxmed Interational

Pearl Pathways

Pepgra

Perfect Pharmaceuticals Consultants

Perfection-CRO

Pharma to Market

Pharmaceutical Regulatory Services

Pharmaceutical Solutions

Pharmaco-Kinesis

Pharmahungary Group

PharmaLex

PharmaMed Global (through AJW Technology Consultants)

PharmaMed Research

PharmDedict

PharmEng Regulatory Affairs

PharmOut

Phidea Group

Pivotal

PPD

PQE Group

PRA International

Practice Fusion

PRC Clinical

Precision Medicine Group

Premier Research

Professional Regulatory Affairs

Profil

Promedica International

ProMedoss

ProPharma Group

Prosoft Clinical

ProTrials

Proxima Clinical Research

Pharmaceutical and Regulatory Services (PRSG)

Q&R Canada

QA Consulting

QAdvis

Qmed Consulting

Qserve Group

QST Consultations

Q-Trials

Qualitiso

Qualtech Consulting

Quanticate

Quantum Solutions India

Quantum Solutions India (QSI)

QUNIQUE

R & C Consulting Group

R&G PharmaStudies

R&Q

RAMED

RCQ Solutions

RCRI

ReadyClinical

Reg-Affairs & QualiPractixis

RegDesk

Registrar Corp

Regulatory Compliance Associates

Regulatory Insight

Regulatory Professionals

Reimbursement Strategies

Research Professionals

RGL Research

Rho

Rook Quality Systems

RQMIS

RQSolutions

RTI Health Solutions

Safis Solutions

Samsung Medical Center

Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

Scandinavian CRO

Scandinavian Regulatory Services (SRS)

Scope International

SeerPharma

Sentez CRO

Seoul CRO

SEQ

SGS

Shanghai QiSheng Business Consulting

SHYFT Analytics

Sidley Austin

Siemens

Simmons & Simmons

Sipra Labs

Sixmurs Group

Society for Clinical Research Sites

Southern Star Research

SPARTA

SPharm

StarFish Medical

STATKING Clinical Services

SteriPack Group

SterlingBio

Strategic Compliance International

StrugoPharm

Stryker

Sumika Chemical Analysis Service (SCAS)

SunFlare

Symbioteq

Syneos Health

Syntax

Synteract

TAB Clinical

TCA Clinical Research

TechnoSTAT

Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA)

The CLINICAL TRIAL Company Group

The CRO Group

The Integra Group

The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS)

The Weinberg Group

Thema Med

Theo Manufacturing

TheraGenesis

TPIreg

TRAC

TransPerfect Life Sciences

Trial Form Support International (TFS) (Acquired by Ratos)

Turacoz Healthcare Solutions

TV SD-Healthcare & Medical Devices

UBC

Ulmer Ventures

Underwriters Laboratory (UL)

Unikal Consultants

Vantage BioTrials

Vantage Consulting International

Venn Life Sciences

Veristat

VOLER Biotech Consulting

Volv

Vyomus Consulting

WCCT Global

Wipro

Wonderville

WOODLEY BIOREG

Wuxi AppTec

Zeincro

Zi-Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Zwiers Regulatory Consulting

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpcpry

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900