HERE is the world's first location platform according to StrategyAnalytics

HERE takes the top spot in location index maintaining its lead over Google, TomTom and MapBox

January 3, 2020

Amsterdam – For the sixth consecutive year, HERE Technologies, a location data and technology platform, secured the number one spot in Strategy Analytics’ Location Based Services (LBS) benchmark report.

In its annual competitive assessment of global location-platform market leaders*, Strategy Analytics recognized HERE as the industry category leader in map-making, automotive, industry vision and openness. HERE also scored highly on map freshness and was highlighted for aggressive improvements in POI search, developer community and visualization.

Nitesh Patel, Director, Strategy Analytics commented: “Once again HERE is the leading location platform in Strategy Analytics’ annual benchmarking review. We remain impressed with HERE’s future vision for the location technology sector, backed by product innovation, strategic investment and partnership with key players across multiple industries, including automotive, enterprise, and mobility, among others. HERE is well placed for growth as location services and location intelligence are becoming critical enablers for a broad range of businesses and enterprises. HERE remains a leading supplier of location platform services to the automotive industry and is expanding the distribution of its location platform services across multiple sectors through key developer clouds, like AWS, Microsoft Azure, MuleSoft and SAP.”

Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies, said: “As the value of location intelligence is becoming of more strategic importance to all industries, it is great to see new customers, partners, developers and investors selecting HERE Technologies. Combining our leadership position around location intelligence with our location platform strategy, we look forward to a phase of accelerated growth and a great start to 2020 at CES.”

*Vendors reviewed were Google, HERE, Mapbox and TomTom.

