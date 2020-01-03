Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses in Europe Middle East & Africa " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses in Europe Middle East & Africa is a fully updated and redesigned edition of the popular regional directory of polyurethane systems houses. This complements ongoing research into the global polyurethanes industry.



These reports provide a comprehensive directory of PU systems houses - approximately 108 companies in EMEA - with their full contact details, systems types, product ranges, production capacity, etc. They also profile the major global systems manufacturers and include details on all their regional systems houses.



Regional coverage is as follows:



Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)



Information provided for each systems house (where available):

Contact details

Company profile

Ownership

Number of employees

Annual turnover

Systems applications/types

Trade names

System production capacity

Distribution network

Contact names

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 End-use Markets

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Units of Volume

1.5 Definition of a Systems House

1.6 Units of Value



2. MARKET AND TECHNICAL BACKGROUND

2.1 Technical Background

2.2 Market Background



3. MAJOR MANUFACTURERS OF POLYURETHANE SYSTEMS

3.1 BASF Polyurethanes

3.2 Covestro AG

3.3 Huntsman Polyurethanes

3.4 the Dow Chemical Company



4. SYSTEM HOUSE PROFILES BY COUNTRY

4.1 BELGIUM

4.1.1 Adcos

4.1.2 GCP Applied Technologies

4.1.3 Proviron

4.1.4 Sapac P-R

4.1.5 Systemhouse

4.2 CROATIA

4.2.1 Poli-Mix

4.3 CZECH REPUBLIC

4.3.1 Plastor s.r.o.

4.3.2 Sinpol s.r.o.

4.4 FINLAND

4.4.1 Bang & Bonsomer OY (Purfin)

4.5 FRANCE

4.5.1 Allrim

4.5.2 Synthene SAS

4.6 GERMANY

4.6.1 Bindur GmbH

4.6.2 Lackfa Isolierstoff

4.6.3 Otto Bock Kunststoff

4.6.4 RAMPF Eco Solutions

4.6.5 Rhl Puromer

4.6.6 Stockmeier Urethanes

4.6.7 Wevo-Chemie

4.6.8 Zelu Chemie

4.7 GREECE

4.7.1 Coltech Marine

4.7.2 Maris Polymers

4.7.3 Vlachos Monotiki

4.8 IRAN

4.8.1 Jazb Setareh Co

4.8.2 Kaboodan Chemie Zarin

4.8.3 Mokarrar Industrial Group

4.8.4 Urethane Systems Co (USC)

4.9 ISRAEL

4.9.1 Caesarea Polymers

4.9.2 EIN-GAL Polyurethane

4.9.3 Polymer Gvulot

4.9.4 Polyurethane Ltd

4.10 ITALY

4.10.1 COIM

4.10.2 DUNA-Corradini

4.10.3 Elachem

4.10.4 Epaflex Polyurethanes

4.10.5 Kairos PU

4.10.6 Pozzi-Arosio

4.10.7 Tagos

4.11 KUWAIT

4.11.1 Ahlia Chemicals

4.11.2 Kuwait Polyurethane

4.12 LATVIA

4.12.1 Ritols SIA

4.13 LITHUANIA

4.13.1 UAB NEO Group

4.14 NETHERLANDS

4.14.1 EPS B.V.

4.14.2 Nestaan Holland

4.14.3 Reomas

4.15 POLAND

4.15.1 ICSO Chemical Production

4.15.2 Interchemol S.A.

4.15.3 MCNS Polyurethanes Europe

4.15.4 PCC Prodex

4.15.5 Polychem Systems

4.15.6 Purinova

4.15.7 ZPTS

4.16 RUSSIA

4.16.1 Blockform

4.16.2 Dow Izolan

4.16.3 Elast-PU

4.16.4 JSC KZMH

4.16.5 KZCK

4.16.6 NPF Adhesiv

4.16.7 NPU-Systems

4.16.8 NVP Vladipur

4.16.9 NZMP

4.16.10 SMC Macromer

4.16.11 Uretan

4.17 SAUDI ARABIA

4.17.1 Saudi Urethane Chemicals

4.18 SLOVENIA

4.18.1 Helios TBLUS

4.19 SOUTH AFRICA

4.19.1 Era Polymers (Africa) Pty

4.19.2 NUI

4.19.3 Resichem

4.20 SPAIN

4.20.1 Aislamientos Carteya

4.20.2 Formulaciones

4.20.3 Lubrizol Advanced Materials

4.20.4 Plasfi

4.20.5 Poliuretanos IGR

4.20.6 Sistempur

4.20.7 Synthesia Technology Europe

4.20.8 Tecnopol Sistemas

4.21 SWITZERLAND

4.21.1 Conica AG

4.21.2 Polypag AG

4.22 TURKEY

4.22.1 Baymel Kimya

4.22.2 Derkim Poliuretan

4.22.3 Flokser Kimya

4.22.4 Kimteks Poliuretan

4.22.5 Kobe Polyurethane

4.22.6 Nuhpol Polimer

4.22.7 Pluskim

4.22.8 PolexChem

4.22.9 Purotto Kimya

4.22.10 Purtek Poliuretan

4.22.11 Prkay Boya ve Kimya

4.22.12 Tekpol

4.22.13 deakim Kimya

4.23 UAE

4.23.1 Baalbaki

4.23.2 Recaz Chemicals

4.24 UNITED KINGDOM

4.24.1 Creative Resin Systems

4.24.2 Edu-Chem

4.24.3 Isothane

4.24.4 Lanxess Urethanes UK

4.24.5 Linecross

4.24.6 Notedome

4.24.7 Polymed

4.24.8 Rosehill Polymers

4.24.9 Trident Foams



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/744ft2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900