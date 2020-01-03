Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Water Storage Systems Market by Material (Concrete, Steel, Plastic, Fiberglass), Application, End-Use Industry (Municipal, Industrial, Residential, Commercial), and Country (United States, Canada, and Mexico) - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the North America water storage systems market size is estimated to be USD 3.4 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2024.



The North America water storage systems market in this study is segmented on the basis of application into hydraulic fracture storage & collection, on-site water & wastewater collection, potable water storage systems, fire suppression reserve & storage, rainwater harvesting & collection, and others. The other applications of water storage tanks include irrigation, secondary containment systems, and marine applications.

Hydraulic fracture storage & collection is the largest application segment in the market. Due to the growing oil & gas activities, such as shale and tight oil exploration, this segment is expected to continue to lead in the overall North America water storage systems market in the near future as well.

In 2018, the municipal end-use segment dominated the North America water storage systems market, in terms of value, and is projected to reach a value of USD 1.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast. This dominance is expected to continue in the foreseeable future.



The water storage systems market has a large number of players, but most of them only have a local footprint. Most players focus on offering a particular kind of water storage system to be used for specific end uses. Only a few big companies, such as Caldwell Tanks (US) and CST Industries (US), offer water storage systems for almost all end uses. A majority of the companies in this market rely on expansion (either geographic or capacity expansion) as a strategy to increase their sales margins. Companies also focus on R&D to develop highly sophisticated products.



