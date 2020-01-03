CHICAGO, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearcover , the smarter car insurance choice, today announced that it has closed $50 million in Series C funding, led by OMERS Ventures . This round follows the company’s $43 million Series B, which closed in January 2019, and brings Clearcover’s total funding to more than $104 million since its 2016 founding. Previous investors American Family Ventures , Cox Enterprises and IA Capital Group also participated in the round. Michael Yang, managing partner at OMERS Ventures, will join Clearcover’s board.



Clearcover will use the funding to continue building the technology powering its industry-leading cost efficiency and customer experiences. In addition, the new capital will allow Clearcover to accelerate growth by continuing its expansion in existing markets and launch in new states throughout the U.S., and integrating additional distribution channels in the automotive and financial services space. The team will double its current headcount across product, engineering and data science with local and remote options.

“The market is taking notice of how Clearcover is redesigning the model of running an insurance company in further service of customers. OMERS Ventures brings a wealth of resources and experience to support scaling our business, making them the ideal partner as we take on the next stage of growth,” said Kyle Nakatsuji, Co-Founder and CEO of Clearcover . “This investment enables us to continue delivering better coverage – for up to 230 million licensed US drivers – for less money."

“We are excited to support Clearcover’s mission to disrupt the future of auto insurance,” said Michael Yang, managing partner at OMERS Ventures . “Clearcover’s business strategy and technology foundation for sustaining a long-term competitive advantage, combined with its vision for the modern customer experience, is incredibly compelling. We believe in Kyle Nakatsuji and the entire Clearcover team to revolutionize the insurance industry and deliver significant value for their customers.”

In 2019, Clearcover tripled policy sales year over year while quadrupling premium. Currently available in Arizona, California, Illinois, Ohio and Utah, Clearcover is on a quest to become a full-stack carrier in all 50 states and expand its partnership footprint to make insurance more convenient when a customer needs it.

To get a quote with Clearcover, visit: https://cc.insure/36bSbOK

To see open jobs at Clearcover, visit: https://cc.insure/39th6PC

About Clearcover

Clearcover is the smarter car insurance choice, offering better coverage for less money. Clearcover’s customer-first, service-focused model powered by advanced technology delivers a convenient, reliable and affordable experience. Built for today’s driver, Clearcover takes the guesswork out of car insurance, making it easy to save money and get insured in minutes. Learn more at https://clearcover.com/ and keep in touch at @clearcover or https://www.facebook.com/Clearcoverinc/ .

About OMERS

OMERS is one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans, with $97 billion in net assets as of December 31, 2018. With employees in our offices in Toronto, London, New York, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Singapore, Sydney and other major cities across North America and Europe, OMERS invests and administers pensions for more than half a million active, deferred and retired employees of 1,000 municipalities, school boards, libraries, police and fire departments, and other local agencies in communities across Ontario.

OMERS Ventures currently manages $1 billion and has made more than 45 investments in disruptive technology companies across North America and Europe. www.omersventures.com.

