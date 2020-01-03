NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
3 January, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EET
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Levin, Peter
Position: Member of the Board of Directors
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type:
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200103110618_37
Transaction date: 2019-12-31
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 53336 Unit price: 0.0025 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 53336 Volume weighted average price: 0.0025 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
