Next Games Oyj

January 03, 2020 07:00 ET

January 03, 2020 07:00 ET

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

3 January, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EET

____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Levin, Peter



Position: Member of the Board of Directors



Issuer: Next Games Oyj



LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76



Notification type:



Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200103110618_37

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-31



Venue not applicable

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: FI4000233267



Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 53336 Unit price: 0.0025 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 53336 Volume weighted average price: 0.0025 EUR