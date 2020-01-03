NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
3 January, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EET

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Levin, Peter

Position: Member of the Board of Directors

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: 

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200103110618_37
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-31

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 53336 Unit price: 0.0025 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 53336 Volume weighted average price: 0.0025 EUR