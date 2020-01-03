Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Roboticare Market: Focus on Technology, Application, End User, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global roboticare market was valued to be $408.6 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $2,574 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 18.27% from 2019 to 2029.



The market is subjected to the pace of technological advancement and the rising ethical concerns for the upsurge in demand for robots in healthcare as well as for the removal of dependency on humans in the social system. However, the future growth is expected to be driven by favorable demographic factors such as the growing need for more low care facilities and nursing professionals for physical as well as emotional care of the growing geriatric population.



Expert Quote



In 2018, North America held the largest market share, constituting over 38.1% of the global revenue, owing to increasing geriatric population and awareness regarding specialized treatment centers for rehabilitation. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.87% in the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2029.



Scope of the Report



The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the global roboticare market in terms of various influencing factors, such as regional adoption trends and key developments. The scope of this report constitutes an in-depth study of the market, including a thorough analysis of the products across different regions.

The report includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market. The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research also uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the market.



Market Segmentation



The report on the global roboticare market tracks trends, applications, technologies, end-users, and regional spread.



This report also discusses and quantifies the various reasons responsible for the growth of the market. The end-users and regional market for the products have been described and analyzed in the respective segments of the report for an in-depth understanding.



The regional level analysis and market have been sized and forecasted by considering the impact of various trends and product pipeline. Major industry participants and their products have been thoroughly analyzed, and forecasts of their performance, market share, and growth rates have been provided. The report considers 2018 as the base year and forecasts the market for the period of 2019-2029.



Key Companies in the Market



Sony Corporation, Samsung Group SoftBank Group, AsusTek Computer Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corporation, Cyberdyne Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Myomo Inc., Restoration Robotics, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics, Hocoma AG, Hanson Robotics Limited, Robot Care Systems, and Intuition Robotics Limited are some of the prominent players in the global roboticare market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Which key developmental strategies are currently being implemented by the key players to stand out in the global roboticare market?

Which leading companies are dominating the global roboticare market?

Which application in market is expected to witness massive incorporation of the roboticare during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

Which are the leading stakeholders of the market holding significant share in the market's intellectual property?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global roboticare market in 2018?

How is each segment of the global roboticare market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the expected revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

Which region is expected to contribute to the highest sales of the global roboticare market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Product Definition



2 Report Scope and Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Global Roboticare Market: Research Methodology

2.2.1 Primary Data Sources

2.2.2 Secondary Data Sources

2.2.3 Data Triangulation

2.3 Data and Prediction Modeling



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives

3.1.1 Regulations in North America

3.1.2 Regulations in Europe

3.1.3 Regulations in Other Countries



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Strategies and Developments

4.1.1 Product Launches and Approvals

4.1.2 Mergers and Joint Ventures

4.1.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

4.1.4 Funding

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.3 Growth Share Analysis

4.3.1 Growth-Share Matrix (by Technology)

4.3.2 Growth-Share Matrix (by Application)

4.3.3 Growth-Share Matrix (by End User)

4.3.4 Growth-Share Matrix (by Region)



5 Global Roboticare Market, 2018-2029

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations

5.2 Evolution of Robots in Care Management

5.3 Technological Advancements in Robotics

5.4 Market Overview



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Market Drivers

6.2.1 Decreasing Nurse to Patient Population

6.2.2 Increasing Geriatric Population

6.2.3 Increasing Usage of Automated Rehabilitation System

6.2.4 Decreasing Prices of Sensors

6.3 Market Restrains

6.3.1 Ethical Constraints Over Usage of Care Robots

6.3.2 High Cost of Robots

6.3.3 Replacement of Humans in Social Setting

6.4 Market Trends

6.4.1 Telemedicine

6.4.2 Nanorobots

6.4.3 Advancing AI



7 Global Roboticare Market (by Technology Type)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Roboticare Market (by Autonomous Technology)

7.3 Global Roboticare Market (by Semi-Autonomous Technology)



8 Global Roboticare Market (by Application Type)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Roboticare Market (by Rehabilitation Robot)

8.3 Global Roboticare Market (by Emotional Support Robot)

8.4 Global Roboticare Market (by Robotic Nurses)



9 Global Roboticare Market (by End User)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Roboticare Market (Hospitals)

9.3 Global Roboticare Market (Rehabilitation Centers)

9.4 Global Roboticare Market (Homecare)



10 Global Roboticare Market (by Region)

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Roboticare Market

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific Roboticare Market

10.5 Rest-of-the-World Roboticare Market



11 Company Profiles

11.1 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

11.2 Bionik Laboratories Corporation

11.3 Cyberdyne Inc.

11.4 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

11.5 Hanson Robotics Ltd.

11.6 Hocoma AG

11.7 Myomo Inc.

11.8 ReWalk Robotics

11.9 Rex Bionics plc

11.10 Intuition Robotics

11.11 Robot Care System

11.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.13 SoftBank Group Corp.

11.14 Sony Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q892je

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900