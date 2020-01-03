Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omega-3 Market by Type (DHA, EPA, and ALA), Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, and Pet Food & Feed), Source (Marine and Plant), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The omega-3 market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 4.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 8.5 billion by 2025. Consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of omega-3 and an increase in application profiling and existing applications finding new markets are projected to drive the growth of the omega-3 industry.



By application, the dietary supplements segment is projected to dominate the omega-3 market during the forecast period.



The dietary supplements segment is projected to account for the largest share in the omega-3 market during the forecast period. Though there are many food products that are naturally rich in omega-3, since the amount of omega-3 in such products is not enough, the consumers these days have started consuming capsules for omega-3. By consuming such supplements, a sufficient amount of omega-3 can be consumed and regulated. Also, they are easy to consume so as to ensure the requisite amount of daily intake is met.



The marine source is projected to dominate the omega-3 market during the forecast period.



The marine source of omega-3 fatty acids holds the largest share because of the large EPA and DHA content in most of the oily fishes like salmon and tuna. Most of the manufacturers are also producing marine-based omega-3 to meet the growing demand for EPA and DHA, which are not abundantly present in other plant-based sources.



By type, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) accounted for the largest market size in the omega-3 market during the forecast period.



Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) held the largest share in the omega-3 market. This is due to increased cognitive functionalities of omega-3 that are gaining consumer attention. DHA plays a vital role in growth and development of infant brain and also for the normal functioning of adult brains. Due to these factors, it is amongst the most favored types of omega-3.



North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.



In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share in the omega-3 market. The omega-3 market in North America is primarily dominated by the US, as the adults prefer to consume fish oil sourced omega-3 capsules as dietary supplements. The omega-3 market in North America is also characterized by the presence of several players such as Cargill (US), Epax Norway AS (Norway), DSM (Netherlands), and Arista Industries (US). These players extensively used innovative technologies to increase their productivity and meet the consumer demand for value-added omega-3 products in the region. Also, the omega-3 deficiency among the citizens in the US and Canada has highly impacted the surge in the demand for omega-3-based products.



Key Market Players



Key players in this market include Epax (Norway), Croda International (UK), Golden Omega (Chile), GC Rieber (Norway), Kinomega (China), Sinomega (China), Cargill (US), DSM (Netherlands), Polaris (France), Pharma Marine (Norway), BASF (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Huatai Biopharm (China), KD Pharma (Germany), Runke Bioengineering (China), Nordic Naturals (US), Algysis (US), Biosearch life (Spain), Corbion (Netherlands), and Orkla Health (Norway). Major players in this market are focusing on enhancing their presence through new product launches, investments, acquisitions, and joint ventures. These companies have a strong presence in North America and Europe. They also have their manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across these regions.



Recent Developments



In October 2019, KD Pharma (Germany) introduced Kardio3, which is a blend of omega-3, vitamin K2, and phytosterols. It aids in maintaining healthy lipids and supports heart and bone health.

In September 2019, Epax (Norway) announced an investment of USD 35 million over the next two years for the innovation of its Omega-3 sector. This investment will allow Epax to have better capacity in the omega-3 industry at its main site of production in Norway. It will facilitate the extended concentration of EPA and DHA without prompting oxidation, which will ultimately avoid unwanted by-products.

In September 2019, Polaris (France) launched Omegavie DHA 700 algae Sensory QualitySilver, which would help the company in the field of algal omega-3. The product majorly contains DHA and also contains excellent organoleptic properties.

Key Questions Addressed



What are the emerging application areas for the omega-3 market that companies are exploring?

Who are some of the key players operating in the omega-3 market, and what is the competitive scenario among them?

With the emerging applications of omega-3, what would be the penetration rate for new companies? What will be their go-to-market strategy, and which emerging markets will be of their significant interest?

How are the new product launches and developments going to impact the market growth, and what will be the attractions of the market offered to different stakeholders across the value chain?

What is the difference in pricing for these molecules among various applications, and how does this impact the adoption of omega-3 products in developed and developing markets?

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Omega-3 Market

4.2 Omega-3 Market: Key Countries

4.3 Omega-3 Market, By Application and Region

4.4 Omega-3 Market, By Type and Region

4.5 North America: Omega-3 Market, By Source and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Consumer Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Omega-3

5.3.1.1.1 Increase in Focus on Preventive Healthcare

5.3.1.1.2 Growth in Demand for Food Fortification

5.3.1.1.2.1 Mother & Infant Nutrition Products

5.3.1.1.3 Growth in Food Processing Applications

5.3.1.2 Increase in Application Profiling and Existing Applications Finding New Markets

5.3.1.2.1 Pet Food and Feed

5.3.1.3 Innovative Production Technologies

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Lower Fish Oil Supply Due to Sustainability Issues Among Fisheries

5.3.2.2 Lack of Clarity Among Consumers About Daily Recommended Intake

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Research for the Development of Alternative Sources to Obtain Omega-3

5.3.3.1.1 Rise in Consumer Demand for Plant-Based Products

5.3.3.1.1.1 Microalgae

5.3.3.1.1.2 Side Effects and Allergies Related to Fish-Based Products

5.3.3.2 Emerging Economies of Asia Pacific and South America to Witness High Growth

5.3.3.3 Favorable Regulatory Environment

5.3.3.4 Microencapsulation

5.3.3.5 Awareness About Certified Food Ingredients

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 High Cost Involved in R&D Activities

5.3.4.2 Highly Unstable Fish Oil Prices

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Industry Insights

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.8 YC & YCC Shift: Corbion

5.9 Pricing Trends



6 Omega-3 Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

6.2.1 Intake of DHA Plays A Major Role in Brain Development

6.3 Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

6.3.1 Intake of DHA Ensures Proper Utilization of Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), Lowers Triglyceride Levels, and Cures People With Cardiovascular Problems

6.4 Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)

6.4.1 High Consumption of Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA) By Vegetarians



7 Omega-3 Market, By Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Marine Source

7.2.1 Marine Source of Omega-3 is Highly Preferred Source for Infant Nutrition

7.3 Plant Source

7.3.1 The Growth of Plant Based Source of Omega-3 is Driven By Growing Demand From Adult Population With Cardiovascular Diseases



8 Omega-3 Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dietary Supplements

8.2.1 High Nutritional Value and Health Benefits

8.3 Functional Foods & Beverages

8.3.1 Nanoencapsulation of Omega-3 has High Growth Opportunity to Retain the Aesthetics of Natural Food Products

8.4 Pharmaceuticals

8.4.1 Rise in Global Innovations

8.5 Infant Formula

8.5.1 Adequate Levels of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Required for Proper Growth of the Brain and Retina

8.6 Pet Food and Feed

8.6.1 Enriched Food for Glistening Coat



9 Omega-3 Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.1.2 Innovators

10.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

10.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups/Smes)

10.3.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.3.1.1 Progressive Companies

10.3.1.2 Starting Blocks

10.3.1.3 Responsive Companies

10.3.1.4 Dynamic Companies

10.3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3.3 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 New Product and Technology Launches

10.5.2 Investments

10.5.3 Joint Ventures

10.5.4 Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cargill

11.2 BASF

11.3 DSM

11.4 Croda International

11.5 EPAx

11.6 Lonza

11.7 Orkla Health

11.8 Corbion

11.9 KD Pharma

11.10 GC Rieber

11.11 Guangdong Runke Bioengineering

11.12 Nordic Naturals

11.13 Golden Omega

11.14 Biosearch Life

11.15 Pharma Marine

11.16 Polaris

11.17 Sinomega Biotech Engineering

11.18 Huatai Biopharm

11.19 Kinomega Biopharm

11.20 Algisys



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/texubs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900