Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omega-3 Market by Type (DHA, EPA, and ALA), Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, and Pet Food & Feed), Source (Marine and Plant), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The omega-3 market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 4.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 8.5 billion by 2025. Consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of omega-3 and an increase in application profiling and existing applications finding new markets are projected to drive the growth of the omega-3 industry.
By application, the dietary supplements segment is projected to dominate the omega-3 market during the forecast period.
The dietary supplements segment is projected to account for the largest share in the omega-3 market during the forecast period. Though there are many food products that are naturally rich in omega-3, since the amount of omega-3 in such products is not enough, the consumers these days have started consuming capsules for omega-3. By consuming such supplements, a sufficient amount of omega-3 can be consumed and regulated. Also, they are easy to consume so as to ensure the requisite amount of daily intake is met.
The marine source is projected to dominate the omega-3 market during the forecast period.
The marine source of omega-3 fatty acids holds the largest share because of the large EPA and DHA content in most of the oily fishes like salmon and tuna. Most of the manufacturers are also producing marine-based omega-3 to meet the growing demand for EPA and DHA, which are not abundantly present in other plant-based sources.
By type, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) accounted for the largest market size in the omega-3 market during the forecast period.
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) held the largest share in the omega-3 market. This is due to increased cognitive functionalities of omega-3 that are gaining consumer attention. DHA plays a vital role in growth and development of infant brain and also for the normal functioning of adult brains. Due to these factors, it is amongst the most favored types of omega-3.
North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.
In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share in the omega-3 market. The omega-3 market in North America is primarily dominated by the US, as the adults prefer to consume fish oil sourced omega-3 capsules as dietary supplements. The omega-3 market in North America is also characterized by the presence of several players such as Cargill (US), Epax Norway AS (Norway), DSM (Netherlands), and Arista Industries (US). These players extensively used innovative technologies to increase their productivity and meet the consumer demand for value-added omega-3 products in the region. Also, the omega-3 deficiency among the citizens in the US and Canada has highly impacted the surge in the demand for omega-3-based products.
Key Market Players
Key players in this market include Epax (Norway), Croda International (UK), Golden Omega (Chile), GC Rieber (Norway), Kinomega (China), Sinomega (China), Cargill (US), DSM (Netherlands), Polaris (France), Pharma Marine (Norway), BASF (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Huatai Biopharm (China), KD Pharma (Germany), Runke Bioengineering (China), Nordic Naturals (US), Algysis (US), Biosearch life (Spain), Corbion (Netherlands), and Orkla Health (Norway). Major players in this market are focusing on enhancing their presence through new product launches, investments, acquisitions, and joint ventures. These companies have a strong presence in North America and Europe. They also have their manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across these regions.
