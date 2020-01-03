SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the appointment of Gordon Mackintosh as the new Worldwide Vice President of Channel and Virtual Sales. In his role, Mackintosh will drive Juniper’s go-to-market strategy for partners, aimed at delivering greater business outcomes through Juniper’s broad portfolio of AI-driven, cloud-based enterprise solutions and managed-services offerings, as well as simplifying the process of doing business with Juniper.



Organizations of all sizes are looking to reap the benefits of the cloud as massive changes like AI, 5G, IoT and growing security concerns put significant pressure on the traditional network and heighten end-user expectations. But these highly distributed cloud environments can also create significant levels of organizational complexity that can bring business to a halt if not managed appropriately. Juniper’s network of partners have the unique ability to act as consultants for customers not solely for infrastructure procurement, but also in how to deploy and how to shift business models and culture for the cloud era.

Juniper recently announced updates to its Juniper Partner Advantage program for 2020 with new specializations, incentives and marketing and sales enablement designed to help Juniper partners expand their business, drive value and capitalize on the major growth areas in enterprise IT. Mackintosh’s team intends to build on these enhancements by executing on a sales strategy designed specifically to enable AI-driven wired and wireless opportunities via Juniper’s recently acquired Mist technology.

Mackintosh’s experience includes leading high-performance teams in executive sales and channel management roles at top networking and technology companies. In his previous role as Global Head of Channels and Distribution at Extreme Networks, Mackintosh deployed new partner programs and initiatives, driving partner growth and profitability, as well as managing investments in growing virtual sales teams to partners to develop new Enterprise business. Prior to joining Extreme Networks, Mackintosh held a number of positions at Cisco Systems, developing industry leading partner GTM programs and leading direct and indirect sales teams for cloud and software solutions in small and medium enterprise markets.

“Juniper Networks has a great reputation in the partner community with its strong technology and solutions in AI-driven enterprise, multicloud networking and connected security solutions. I couldn’t be more honored to lead Juniper’s global partner organization into the future,” said Mackintosh. “The opportunity ahead for Juniper and its partners is vast, but to seize it, we must collaborate more effectively and move faster. Partners continue to be an integral part of Juniper’s growth strategy in all segments and I’m truly excited to join the team to continue to create innovative strategies that help partners accelerate their business into the multicloud era.”

“We’re thrilled to have Gordon lead Juniper’s Global Partner Sales,” said Marcus Jewell, Juniper Networks’ Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. "Gordon has had proven success in leading innovative and high-performing teams, establishing a culture of collaboration, developing people and, most importantly, prioritizing and strengthening the incredible relationships with our partners.”

