Supervisory Board of OÜ TS Laevad, the subsidiary company of AS Tallinna Sadam, has decided to recall Pille Kauber from the Management Board, effective from 03.01.2020.

Pille Kauber joined TS Laevad on 24.10.2016, working as Sales and Services Manager and as of 01.02.2018 as a Member of the Management Board responsible for service area. The Supervisory Board of TS Laevad expresses their gratitude to Pille Kauber for her great contribution to building up service area of the shipping company.

The Management Board of TS Laevad has three members, consisting of chairman Jaak Kaabel and Guldar Kivro. A competition will be held to appoint the third member of the Management Board.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2018 serviced 10.6 million passengers and 20.6 million tons of cargo. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. Tallinna Sadam group's sales in 2018 totaled EUR 130.6 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 74.4 million and net profit EUR 24.4 million.

