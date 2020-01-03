Noerresundby, Denmark, 3 January 2020
Announcement no. 02/2020
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 61 dated 26. November 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 1 January 2020 to 2 January 2020:
|Number of
shares
|Average
purchase price
|Transaction
value in DKK
|2 January 2020
|1,100
|191.67
|210,837
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,100
|191.67
|210,837
With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 544,743 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.09% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk
