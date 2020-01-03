ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timothy Wilmott, the recently retired CEO and President of Penn National Gaming Inc. will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming 24th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum.

Wilmott will be the third recipient of this award in the conference’s history. The first two recipients were Paul Rubeli, then President & CEO of Aztar Corp., and the late Dennis Gomes, who held various leadership positions as a regulator and gaming operator.

“Tim Wilmott, whose career in gaming dates back more than a quarter-century, is widely respected as an industry leader who has led Penn National’s extraordinary growth, and who has focused on building trust with regulators, with his staff and with the communities in which Penn operators,” said Congress co-founders Lloyd D. Levenson and Michael Pollock in a joint statement.

The annual event, hailed by the former CEO of the American Gaming Association as “the best conference the industry has,” will feature keynote addresses from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller and CEOs of eight leading gaming operators.

The East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum, the longest-serving gaming conference in the eastern United States, will be held April 27-28 at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City.

For the third consecutive year, Gov. Murphy will deliver the “State of Gaming” luncheon keynote address on April 28, noting New Jersey’s continuing leadership role in sports betting and online gaming. The various speeches by public and private leadership will focus on a host of issues, ranging from mobile sports betting to interstate competition, and from esports to the future of lotteries.

Panel discussions will feature leaders from gaming suppliers, sports-betting operators, lottery officials and gaming regulators.

More than 650 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC. The full two-day conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. Early-bird registration savings are now available.

ECGC is co-organized and co-produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law, Spectrum Gaming Group and Sysco Corporation, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging and gaming establishments.

