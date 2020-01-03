DENVER, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is pleased to announce it will once again partner with Benzinga to serve as the official newswire for the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , taking place Feb. 24-25, 2020, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach resort in Miami Beach, Florida. This leading North American cannabis-focused gathering offers access and seamless interaction between cannabis entrepreneurs and investors.



“Following successful past collaborations with Benzinga, CannabisNewsWire looks forward to once again increasing the visibility of the upcoming Cannabis Capital Conference,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for CannabisNewsWire. “Benzinga has proven its mastery as a conference host time and again, consistently attracting the elite of the cannabis world, including innovators, investors and entrepreneurs. We are proud to leverage our considerable array of corporate communications solutions to publicize the conference and showcase its participants.”

Some of the biggest names in the cannabis industry will be on hand during the two-day conference, including investors who are seeking to hear about advancements, innovations and opportunities from top cannabis companies; executives looking for new opportunities; and other individuals interested in learning from experts and thought leaders within the quickly evolving cannabis space.

Offering a powerful lineup of corporate communication solutions, including financial news and content curation, content distribution, syndicated placement, wire-grade press services, global and audio press releases, social media solutions and more, CannabisNewsWire is uniquely positioned to shine a powerful spotlight on the Cannabis Capital Conference and its attendees.

For additional details about the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, including registration, visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/miami/ .

