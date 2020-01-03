Stagecoach Group plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), notified the Company on 3 January 2020, that it purchased, on 2 January 2020, Ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each in the capital of the Company on behalf of, and awarded matching shares to, the following persons discharging managerial responsibility.

The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail of the number of shares purchased and the number of matching shares awarded on 2 January 2020.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Martin Griffiths 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 125/228p

ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership shares purchased on behalf of, and matching shares awarded to, the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership shares GBP 1.612 93 Matching shares GBP 0.00 12 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



Aggregated volume: 105

GBP 1.428



e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-02 f) Place of the transaction XLON





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ross Paterson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 125/228p

ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership shares purchased on behalf of, and matching shares awarded to, the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership shares GBP 1.612 93 Matching shares GBP 0.00 12 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



Aggregated volume: 105

GBP 1.428



e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-02 f) Place of the transaction XLON





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Threapleton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 125/228p

ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership shares purchased on behalf of, and matching shares awarded to, the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership shares GBP 1.612 93 Matching shares GBP 0.00 12 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



Aggregated volume: 105

GBP 1.428



e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-02 f) Place of the transaction XLON

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com

Mike Vaux, Company Secretary

01738 442111

3 January 2020