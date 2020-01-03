FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Tepper law firm announced today that it is continuing investigations of alleged claims against brokerage firms for recommending the LJM Preservation and Growth Fund to customers. The collapsed mutual fund was sold in the following investment classes: Class A: (LJMAX), Class C: (LJMCX), Class I: (LJMIX).



“Brokers failed investors by recommending the LJM Preservation and Growth Fund,” said attorney Mark Tepper who is the former Chief Trial Counsel at the New York Attorney General’s Bureau of Investor Protection and Securities.

How Investors May Recover LJM Preservation and Growth Fund losses

Investors, whose brokers unsuitably recommended the LJM Preservation and Growth Fund, may be eligible to file claims for recovery against their broker.

Did your broker explain the risk of loss in the LJM Preservation and Growth Fund?

If the answer is "no" you may have a claim against your broker to recover losses you sustained.

For a free case evaluation from the law firm of Mark A. Tepper P.A., email attorney Mark A. Tepper at askmark@marktepper.com or telephone 954-961-0096.

Investors who recovered losses after Brokers recommended BreitBurn and/or Linn Energy have praised the Mark Tepper Law firm for its work in representing claims for damages against RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo, Merrill Lynch and Raymond James. The individual investor claims were each upheld by FINRA arbitrators.

About Mark A. Tepper, P.A. (www.MarkTepper.com)

Attorney Mark A. Tepper is the former Chief Trial Counsel at the New York Attorney General’s Bureau of Investor Protection and Securities. He has earned the reputation of “Investor Advocate” while practicing law for over 35 years representing individual investors. FINRA arbitrators have upheld stockbroker fraud claims filed by Mr. Tepper against many brokerage firms. A member of the Florida, New York and California Bars, Mr. Tepper is peer-reviewed for 19 consecutive years as AV PREEMINENT® for ethical standards and legal ability. It’s the highest rating of lawyers in the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory.