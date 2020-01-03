Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Emergence of API Platforms: Open Banking and Payments Drive New Business Models" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has released a report describing the technical and regulatory challenges delaying the implementation of the European Union's PSD2 Open Banking mandate and contrasts that with the rapid growth in new application programming interface (API) driven platforms that operate in the cloud. There has been a surge in platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions utilizing APIs.
The Emergence of API Platforms: Open Banking Drives New Business Models identifies the technical and regulatory issues that continue to be challenges to lift-off for the European Union's open banking vision and contrasts that situation with the structures that have driven a surge in the availability of cloud platforms that utilize APIs to enable similar services, such as payments.
In a past report we identified the game-changing value proposition associated with internet-based application programming interfaces. This report identifies why the implementation of APIs has failed to help the EU Open Banking initiative gain liftoff even as these APIs have created a surge in the number of cloud-based platforms recently announced, commented the author of the report.
Highlights of the Research Report
Companies Mentioned
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Introduction
New API-Driven Business Models Take Hold
Strategic Implications for Payments and Open Banking
Conclusions
List of Figures
Figure 1: Evolution of API strategies in payments and banking
Figure 2: In the U.S., APIs lean toward corporate usage
Figure 3: Platform-as-a service business models are becoming common in banking and payments
Figure 4: Vision of comprehensive platform-as-a-service capabilities
Figure 5: Visa and Mastercard use APIs to create comprehensive new platform-based services
Figure 6: E.U. open banking relies upon government-regulated infrastructure
Figure 7: E.U. open banking's implementation readiness varies
Figure 8: Required functions under PSD2 as presented by the Berlin Group
