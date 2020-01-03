VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doteasy, a leading Canadian web hosting company, announced their partnership with Website.com, adding the easy drag + drop site builder to Doteasy’s collection of features and site building options. All Doteasy hosting plans include the Website.com Site Builder for free.



Doteasy is one of the only web hosts on the market to offer both cPanel and website builder, allowing users to experiment with multiple site building methods simultaneously. Users can switch between cPanel and the site builder, without losing work on either method. The idea is to make it even easier for customers to create a website, allowing them to choose a method catered to their skills and preferences.

“We wanted to make it possible for anyone to own a website, regardless of limited resources, time or coding know-how,” says William Wah, marketing manager at Doteasy. “Unlike most of our competitors, all of our hosting plans come with the Website.com drag and drop builder AND the cPanel, allowing customers to experiment with different site building methods. For the adventurous, they can use WordPress and customize with themes and plugins. Or, they can even code an entire website and take advantage of over 250 open source scripts. Alternatively, users can jump start their website with the site builder - they just need to choose a designer template , drag and drop content, and publish in a few clicks.”

A website is an essential for almost everybody these days: from portfolio websites for freelancers looking for employment, professional sites for small business owners aiming to be found on search engines, to online stores for entrepreneurs preparing to sell products online. The idea behind Doteasy’s partnership with Website.com was to remove the barrier to website creation. Customers can create their own website with a method catered to their preferences.

Designed to be the one-stop place to build an online presence, Doteasy’s partnership with Website.com’s drag and drop site builder delivers even more flexibility and accessibility for anyone looking to create a website. For more information, visit: https://www.doteasy.com/website-builder/

About Doteasy

Doteasy is an award-winning hosting and domain services provider based in Burnaby, BC. With over 20 years in the industry, Doteasy is the place to get a domain name, build a professional website, engage visitors and increase conversions. Doteasy stands by their commitment to providing reliable, high-performance website solutions, with a wide-range of flexible plans for personal websites, business websites, and more.

