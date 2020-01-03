AB Ignitis Gamyba, identification code 302648707, registered office placed at Elektrinės str. 21, LT-26108 Elektrėnai, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 648 002 629; ISIN code LT0000128571.

The Company informs that on 3 January 2020 District Court of Vilnius Region announced that it received the claim of the few minority shareholders of AB Ignitis Gamyba asking to invalidate resolutions which were adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Ignitis Gamyba on 4 December 2019.

The Court applied the temporary protection measures and suspended the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Ignitis Gamyba until final decision in this civil case becomes effective.

AB Ignitis Gamyba will analyze the decision of the Court and the reasoning and decide on further actions.

On 4 December 2019 the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Ignitis Gamyba adopted the following resolutions:

1. Regarding the delisting of the shares of AB Ignitis Gamyba from trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

1.1. To delist all shares of AB Ignitis Gamyba from trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

1.2. To approve the shareholder UAB Ignitis Grupė (legal entity code 301844044) as an entity that will make an official tender offer to buy-in the shares of AB Ignitis Gamyba that are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

1.3. To authorize the CEO of AB Ignitis Gamyba, with the right to re-authorize, to perform all the necessary actions and submit all the necessary documents to AB Nasdaq Vilnius for the purpose of delisting of the shares of AB Ignitis Gamyba from trading on this regulated market.

Artūras Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations, arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt