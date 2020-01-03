



The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp has decided to carry out several changes in the group structure in order to increase management efficiency and transparency, simplify the group structure and streamline the provision of corporate financial services.

The Supervisory Board decided to merge UAB Login Conferences with UAB Delfi and dissolve UAB Sport Media in Lithuania. In Latvia, SIA Delfi Entertainment will be dissolved. The companies to be dissolved are currently dormant. In Estonia, new wholly-owned subsidiary OÜ Ekspress Finants will be set up through a spin-off from AS Printall and the group’s financial unit will be combined with it. The new company will provide corporate financial and accounting services to the group’s subsidiaries in Estonia.

These transactions will have no impact on the consolidated profits, assets or liabilities of AS Ekspress Grupp.

