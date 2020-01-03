Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2019-2023 - Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2019 edition of this report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework & Strategy Focus Analysis on the World's Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers.
The report analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being developed by the Business Jet OEMs for the near to the medium-term horizon.
The framework analyzes the Strengths & Weaknesses of the OEMs from a standalone as well as a comparative perspective based on a comprehensive analysis of:
Report Excerpts
1. Portfolio refresh through new product introductions, reinforcement of presence across key markets & regions and services portfolio expansion amongst key focus areas for OEMs in a difficult demand environment
2. Regulatory mandates, like the FAA's upcoming ADS-B requirement, are likely to drive the aircraft modernization & upgrade activity over the near term
3. Complex & challenging global macroeconomic environment marked by the ongoing wave of protectionism with flaring up of trade wars and slowing down of world economy, pose serious challenges to demand recovery over the near term
4. Introduction of a string of new business jet programs are likely to stimulate demand growth over the near term with the battle between Gulfstream's G650 & the Bombardier's Global 7500 set to intensify in the heavy jets segment at the upper end of the spectrum
5. Development of Supersonic business jets and the Urban Aerial Mobility revolution are likely to transform market dynamics and shape market evolution over medium to long term
Relevance & Usefulness
The report will be useful for:
The report will be essential & a key resource for those associated with and having strategic interest in the Global Business Jet Market.
The report will be especially useful for:
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - World's Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers
Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:
Section 3: SWOT Analysis
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the 5 Leading Business Jet Manufacturers
Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the 5 Leading Industry OEMs - Near to Medium Term
Section 8: Key Trends
Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 10: Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
Section 11: Global Business Jet Market - Strategic Outlook 2019-2028
