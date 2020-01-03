Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MVNO Market by Operational Model (Reseller, Service Operator, Full MVNO), Subscriber (Consumer, Enterprise), Organization Size (SMES, Large Enterprise), Business Model (Discount, Ethnic, Business), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MVNO Market is Projected to Grow from USD 64 Billion in 2019 to USD 89 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8%.



Provision of demographic-related customer services and profit maximization opportunity for both MNOs AND MVNOs to drive the MNVO market



The major factors driving the growth of the MVNO market include provision of demographic-related customer services and profit maximization opportunity for both MNOs & MVNOs. The primary factor expected to hinder the growth of the MNVO is MNOs giving low priority to MNVO customers.



Service operator segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The service operator segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Within the service operator model, MVNOs have more control over customer-facing elements, which enable the model to integrate with its services and systems in a better way. The service operator nos have their own infrastructure which allows them to have complete control over their business and service offerings. The degree of control and flexibility an MVNO has will depend on which operating elements it controls.



However, under this model, host operators may impose some restrictions on what MVNOs can do in the retail environment. The service operator is one of the most popular models for new entrants. It enables MVNOs to start with a select set of operating elements and build their operations over a while



Consumer segment to lead the MNVO market in 2019



The consumer segment is projected to lead the MNVO market from 2019 to 2024. MVNO is a consumer-driven market, with more than 80% of the market covered by vendors who are consumer-based. Consumer is projected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period, due to the availability of MVNOs who provide customer-centric offerings, such as affordable data and voice plans and latest technologies. Currently, MVNOs are attracting more customers due to higher brand loyalty as compared to new mobile entrants. The differentiated services offered by consumer-based vendors have driven the growth of the MVNO market.



SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The SMEs segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The MNVOs generally targets SMEs, as large corporates are served more robustly by MNOs who have control over their networks and more reputability. This business model offers more bespoke services, such as security, roaming, and tracking, to SMEs in a shorter timeframe.



Asia Pacific (APAC) MNVO market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific (APAC) MNVO market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC has always been an emerging region for the telecom industry. With a diversified geographic area and a high customer base, the region creates huge opportunities for MVNOs. As per the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), APAC has emerged as the largest marketplace for the telecom industry across the globe.



China and India are the world's largest marketplaces for the telecom industry in terms of network infrastructure capacity and end-user subscribers. In terms of mobile subscribers base, the region holds the most number of consumers as compared to the other areas and remains one of the fastest-growing markets by 2024 and beyond.

The area encompasses developed economies and developing economies, such as Australia, Singapore, China, India, New Zealand, and South Korea. In APAC, the organizations are rapidly adopting MVNOs for managing their network connectivity, IT services, data center, ISP, and unified communication. The advent of technologies, such as IoT and M2M, has been impacting the MVNO market. In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the MNVO market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Asia Pacific MVNO Market, By Subscriber and Country

4.3 MVNO Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Provision of Demographic-Related Customer Services

5.2.1.2 Profit Maximization Opportunity for Both MNOs and MVNOs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 MNOs Giving Low Priority to MVNO Customers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of IoT, M2M, and Byod By MVNOs to Attract New Customers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fragmented Nature of the Market

5.2.4.2 Stringent Government Rules and Regulations for Mnos and MVNOs

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 Federal Communications Commission

5.3.2 Office of Communications

5.3.3 Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

5.3.4 Telecommunications Regulatory Authority

5.3.5 Federal Telecommunications Institute



6 MVNO Market, By Operational Model

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reseller

6.2.1 Reseller: Market Drivers

6.3 Service Operator

6.3.1 Service Operator: Market Drivers

6.4 Full MVNO

6.4.1 Full MVNO: Market Drivers



7 MVNO Market, By Subscriber

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumer

7.2.1 Consumer: Market Drivers

7.3 Enterprise

7.3.1 Enterprise: Market Drivers



8 MVNO Market By Business Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Discount

8.3 Specialist Data

8.4 Ethnic

8.5 Business

8.6 International/Roaming

8.7 Youth/Media

8.8 Bundled

8.9 Others



9 MVNO Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers



10 MVNO Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Demand for Flexible Data Packs and Affordable Mobile Services to Drive the Market in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Rising Adoption of the Innovative Delivery Method to Drive The Growth of Market in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Multiple Applications of MVNOs in IoT and M2M to Drive The Growth of Market in Germany

10.3.2 United Kingdom

10.3.2.1 Mnos Creating MVNOs to Cater to New Customer Base

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Support From Government and Demand for Wi-Fi Services to Drive The Growth of Market in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Demand for Wi-Fi and an Affordable Internet Connection to Drive The Growth of MVNO Market in China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Technological Advancements and Developed Economy to Drive The Growth of Market in Japan

10.4.3 Australia and New Zealand

10.4.3.1 Service Differentiation By MVNOs to Drive the Growth of Market in ANZ

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.1.1 Price-Sensitive Strategy to Drive the Growth of Market in the Middle East

10.5.2 Africa

10.5.2.1 Business Transformations and Supportive Policies to Gain Market Traction

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Internet Connectivity By Enterprises to Drive the Growth of Market in Brazil

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Wireless Internet Connectivity Initiatives to Fuel the Growth of Market in Mexico

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Partnerships

11.2.2 New Service Launches and Service Enhancements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Virgin Media Business (UK)

12.3 Dataxoom

12.4 Lebara

12.5 KDDI

12.6 Asahi Net

12.7 Virgin Mobile USA

12.8 Tracfone Wireless

12.9 Friendi Mobile

12.10 Boost Mobile

12.11 Lycamobile

12.12 Tesco Mobile

12.13 Postemobile

12.14 Airvoice Wireless

12.15 ASDA Mobile

12.16 Giffgaff

12.17 Kajeet

12.18 Voiceworks

12.19 Ting

12.20 Red Pocket Mobile

12.21 Consumer Cellular



