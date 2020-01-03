Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omnichannel Strategies in Retail and Telecom Industries - Impact of Digital on Stores" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report describes the concept of omnichannel and its major trends with a focus on retail and telecom industries.

It presents key omnichannel initiatives implemented by retail and telecom companies and provides a benchmark of such initiatives by selected players. The study also analyses the strategies of e-commerce players opening physical stores.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary

2. Omnichannel & phygital

2.1. The concept of omnichannel

2.2. E-commerce and traditional retail

2.3. Rising number of sales channels

2.4. Drivers

2.5. Barriers

3. The world of retail

3.1. Evolution of numbers of physical stores

3.2. Omnichannel strategy in retail

3.2.1. Click-and-collect initiatives

3.2.2. Digital in-store experience initiatives

3.2.3. Other omnichannel initiatives

3.3. Omnichannel strategies of retailers

3.4. Can a digital player become a leader in physical retail?

3.5. Digital going offline

4. The world of telecom

4.1. Evolution of physical stores run by telecom operators

4.2. Evolution of telecom operators' physical stores

4.3. Types of omnichannel initiatives by telecom companies

4.4. Omnichannel initiatives of telecom operators

4.5. Omnichannel not in the heart of telecom company strategies



List of Tables & Figures

2. Omnichannel & phygital

Channels of distribution: from one to omni-channel

Brands' presence in online and offline retail in 2019

Share of e-commerce in total retail sales worlwide in 2016-2018

Most popular sales channels according to the study by BigCommerce

Changing shopping pattern driving the demand for omnichannel

3. The world of retail

Total number of Walmart stores worldwide, 2008-2019

Number of Inditex stores in the EMEA region, 2016-2018

Phygital shopping as a mixture of digital and physical experiences

Share of brands with/without physical stores offering click-and-collect in 2019

Click-and-collect turnover in Europe in 2013 and 2018 and projections to 2023

Benchmark of players in Europe and in the US

Benchmark of online players who opened physical stores (Europe and US)

4. The world of telecom

Number of retail stores of telecom providers in the US, 2015 and 2018

Benchmark of the largest European and US Internet providers

Companies Mentioned



Adidas

Amazon

AT&T

Blaiz

Bouygues Telecom

BT

Casino Groupe

Cdiscount

Decathlon

Deutsche Telekom

Fnac-Darty

eBay

Fastweb

H&M

Iliad

Inditex

Match

Media Markt-Saturn

Nike

Orange

Telefnica

Tesco

Verizon

Virgin Media

Vodafone

Walmart

Zalando

Zappos

