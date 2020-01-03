Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omnichannel Strategies in Retail and Telecom Industries - Impact of Digital on Stores" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report describes the concept of omnichannel and its major trends with a focus on retail and telecom industries.
It presents key omnichannel initiatives implemented by retail and telecom companies and provides a benchmark of such initiatives by selected players. The study also analyses the strategies of e-commerce players opening physical stores.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive summary
2. Omnichannel & phygital
2.1. The concept of omnichannel
2.2. E-commerce and traditional retail
2.3. Rising number of sales channels
2.4. Drivers
2.5. Barriers
3. The world of retail
3.1. Evolution of numbers of physical stores
3.2. Omnichannel strategy in retail
3.2.1. Click-and-collect initiatives
3.2.2. Digital in-store experience initiatives
3.2.3. Other omnichannel initiatives
3.3. Omnichannel strategies of retailers
3.4. Can a digital player become a leader in physical retail?
3.5. Digital going offline
4. The world of telecom
4.1. Evolution of physical stores run by telecom operators
4.2. Evolution of telecom operators' physical stores
4.3. Types of omnichannel initiatives by telecom companies
4.4. Omnichannel initiatives of telecom operators
4.5. Omnichannel not in the heart of telecom company strategies
Companies Mentioned
