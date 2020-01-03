Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CX & CRM Innovation: Best Practice Cases Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of best practice in providing a good CX and developments in capabilities of CRM with the use of, e.g. machine Learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI).
The provision of excellent customer experience (CX) has become an important differentiator for MNOs operating in saturated and highly competitive markets. An important part of providing an excellent customer experience is effective CRM that streamlines the delivery of services while providing MNOs with valuable data on customer behaviours and expectations.
Key Topics Covered
1. Overview
2. Background and Content
3. Developments in CX and CRM
4. Creating Customer Centricity
5. Impact of ML/AI on CX & CRM
6. Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
