FINANCIERE DE L'ODET SE

Raison sociale de l’émetteur :
Financière de l’Odet SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 105 375 840 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué Gabéric
056 801 046 RCS Quimper

           

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 décembre 2019 :

 

Total actions émises

 		6 585 990
 

Total droits de vote

 		10 240 322
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

 		7 899 243

Le 3 janvier 2020


FINANCIÈRE DE L’ODET SE
Tour Bolloré, 31-32, quai de Dion-Bouton - 92811 Puteaux Cedex - France
T +33 1 46 96 44 33 – F+ 33 1 46 96 44 22 - www.financiere-odet.com

Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric – France - SE au capital de 105 375 840 euros - 056 801 046 R.C.S. Quimper - FR 49 056 801 046

Pièce jointe