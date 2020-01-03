Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Light Tower Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Light Types (LED, Metal Halide), by Fuel Types (Diesel, Solar, Direct), by End-Users (Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas and Others) and Competitive Landscape." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research, the Brazil Light Tower Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2019-2025.

Report Scope

This report thoroughly covers the market by light type, fuel type and end-user. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Market Insights



Emergence of smart cities, growth of construction sector supported by upcoming projects in sectors such as commercial, industrial, infrastructure (transportation construction), and energy and utility construction, would increase the demand for light tower in Brazil. Additionally, the Brazilian government is promoting the growth of light tower by encouraging the use of renewable source of energy in the country.

The construction sector is dominating due to initiatives taken by government aiming to develop the country's port, road, railway, power transmission lines, and sanitation infrastructure. Additionally, government programs such as Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV), Plano Decenal de Expansao de Energia 2026 and the National Education Plan 2014-2024, would boost the construction sector, which would further provide growth opportunities for light tower market in Brazil.



The metal halide light tower is gaining popularity as they are up to five times more efficient than a standard incandescent bulb and provide higher light quality. Metal halide light tower are ideal for high intensity light applications, such as sports stadiums, photographic lighting, and vehicle headlamps, which accelerates their market demand.



Key Highlights of the Report

Historical Data of Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, for the Period 2015-2018

Brazil Light Tower Market Size and Forecast of Revenues, Until 2025

Historical Data of Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, by Light Type, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, by Light Type, until 2025

Historical Data of Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, by Fuel Type, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, by Fuel Type, until 2025

Historical Data of Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, by End-User, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, by End-User, until 2025

Market Drivers and Restraints

Brazil Light Tower Market Trends

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By Players

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3 Brazil Light Tower Market Overview

3.1 Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.2 Brazil Light Tower Market Revenue Share, By Light Type, 2018 & 2025F

3.3 Brazil Light Tower Market Revenue Share, By Fuel Type, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 Brazil Light Tower Market Revenue Share, By End-User, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Brazil Light Tower Market Industry Life Cycle

3.6 Brazil Light Tower Market - Porter's Five Forces, 2018



4 Brazil Light Tower Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5 Brazil Light Tower Market Trends



6 Brazil Light Tower Market Overview, By Light Type

6.1 Brazil LED Light Tower Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2 Brazil Metal Halide Light Tower Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



7 Brazil Light Tower Market Overview, By Fuel Type

7.1 Brazil Diesel Powered Light Tower Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2 Brazil Solar Powered Light Tower Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.3 Brazil Direct Powered Light Tower Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



8 Brazil Light Tower Market Overview, By End-User

8.1 Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, By Construction, 2015-2025F

8.2 Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, By Mining, 2015-2025F

8.3 Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, By Oil & Gas, 2015-2025F

8.4 Brazil Light Tower Market Revenues, By Others, 2015-2025F



9 Brazil Light Tower Market - Key Performance Indicators



10 Brazil Light Tower Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1 Brazil Light Tower Market Opportunity Assessment, By Light Type, 2025F

10.2 Brazil Light Tower Market Opportunity Assessment, By Fuel Type, 2025F

10.3 Brazil Light Tower Market Opportunity Assessment, By End-User, 2025F



11 Brazil Light Tower Market Competitive Landscape

11.1 Brazil Light Tower Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

11.2 Brazil Light Tower Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters



12 Company Profiles



13 Key Strategic Recommendations



