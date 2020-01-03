Copenhagen, 3 Januar 2020

In accordance with sections 38 and 39 of the Capital Markets Act (Kapitalmarkedsloven), EAC Invest A/S has received a notice from Olav W. Hansen A/S stating that Olav W. Hansen directly and indirectly holds shares and voting rights in excess of 5% of the total number of shares and voting rights in EAC Invest A/S.

According to the announcement, as of January 3, 2020, Olav W. Hansen owns 717,361 shares in EAC Invest A/S, representing 5.81% of the company's voting rights and share capital.

