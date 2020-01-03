Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Workplace Management System Market by Solution, Services (Professional and Managed), Deployment Type (On-premise and Cloud), Vertical (Public Sector, Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail, and Real Estate), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IWMS market is expected to grow from USD 2,380 million in 2019 to USD 4,630 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Major vendors offering IWMS solutions are IBM (US), Oracle (US), Trimble (US), Planon (Netherlands), Accruent (US), ARCHIBUS (US), Service Works Global (UK), Causeway (UK), SAP (Germany), FSI (UK), FM:Systems (US), iOFFICE (US), Spacewell (Belgium), MRI Software (US), and Facilio (US).



The need for improved and efficient operational solutions to drive the growth for IWMS market



The IWMS market is expected to grow at a fast pace, owing to the increased adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) across different industry verticals. In addition to this, the growth of the cloud-based deployment model for IWMS solutions is helping organizations utilize the benefits of advanced solutions, without investing in the physical infrastructure.



Solution segment to hold a larger market size in 2019



The solution segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market, while the services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is supported by the need for the upgrades and maintenance of existing solutions. These solutions help in the alignment of administrative, technical, infrastructural, and environmental support functions to fulfill the core objective of businesses.



By vertical, manufacturing industry to register the largest market size during the forecast period



The manufacturing vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the IWMS market. With rapid technology implementation across the manufacturing vertical, the degree of competitiveness among organizations has increased drastically. As a result, organizations are keen to implement efficient workplace solutions in their manufacturing facilities.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The APAC IWMS market is experiencing a disruptive growth, owing to increase in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) which is encouraging the organizations in the region to integrate IWMS solution for streamlining their operational processes. The expansion of corporate and government networks, the proliferation of cloud services, growing businesses, and associated operations are expected to increase the use of IWMS solutions in this region. The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include China, Japan, India, and others.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Integrated Workplace Management System Market

4.2 Market, By Offering, 2019

4.3 Market, By Vertical, 2017-2024

4.4 Market, By Service, 2019 vs 2024

4.5 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Cloud-Based Application Deployments

5.2.1.2 Increasing Competitiveness and Workforce Dynamics

5.2.1.3 Growing Importance of Corporate Social Responsibilities Across the Globe

5.2.1.4 Government Regulatory Compliance

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Unexplored Benefits of Facility and Workplace Management

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Technologies

5.2.3.2 Untouched Geographic Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Expertise

5.3 Enabling Technologies

5.3.1 Internet of Things

5.3.2 Cloud Computing

5.3.3 Artificial Intelligence

5.4 Use Cases



6 Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Integrated Workplace Management System Solution to Witness Decent Growth During the Forecast Period

6.2.2 Operations and Services Management

6.2.3 Real Estate Management

6.2.4 Environmental and Energy Management

6.2.5 Facility Management

6.2.6 Project Management

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1.1 Consulting Services Provide Improved Decisions and Ensure Cost-Effective Operations

6.3.1.2 Integration and Deployment

6.3.1.2.1 Growing Need for Iwms Solutions to Increase Use of Integration and Deployment Services

6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.3.1 North America to Dominate the Support and Maintenance Segment

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Managed Services Help Reduce Costs and Decrease Complexities



7 Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Security to Pave Way for On-Premises Solutions in Different Verticals

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Global Availability to Drive Cloud-Based Adoption of Integrated Workplace Management System



8 Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Public Sector

8.2.1 Integrated Workplace Management System Solutions Help Public Sector Effortlessly Solve Budget Issues

8.3 IT and Telecom

8.3.1 Contact Center Effectiveness, Reduced Operational and Employment Costs, and Maximum Roi on Web Self-Service to Increase Adoption of Integrated Workplace Management System

8.4 Manufacturing

8.4.1 Increasing Deployment of Integrated Workplace Management System Solutions to Address Concern Over Increased Costs and Reduce Time Wastage

8.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.5.1 Stringent Regulations to Increase Adoption of Integrated Workplace Management System Solutions

8.6 Real Estate and Construction

8.6.1 Property Management to Drive Adoption of Integrated Workplace Management System

8.7 Retail

8.7.1 Increasing Deployment of Integrated Workplace Management System Solutions on Various Channels to Increase Customer Engagement

8.8 Healthcare

8.8.1 Integrated Workplace Management System Solutions to Improve Patient Management, Monitoring, and Customer Experience and Engagement

8.9 Education

8.9.1 Improved Student and Teacher Engagement to Drive Adoption of Integrated Workplace Management System in Education Vertical

8.10 Others



9 Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 United States

9.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Buildings and Presence of A Large Number of Iwms Vendors to Drive the Market Growth in the Us

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Number of Public-Private Partnership Projects to Boost the Market Growth in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 United Kingdom

9.3.1.1 Digital Transformation to Drive the Growth of the Market in the UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 High Public Investments in Infrastructure to Drive the Market Growth in Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Wide Adoption of AI, ML, and Data Analytics Technologies Among Enterprises to Drive the Growth of the Market in France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 High Investments in the Private Sector and Huge Population to Boost the Market Growth in China

9.4.2 India

9.4.2.1 Emphasis on Urban Development and Modernizations to Drive the Market Growth in India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Huge Investments in the Real Estate Sector to Drive the Market Growth in Japan

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 United Arab Emirates

9.5.1.1 Rapid Technological Adoption to Drive the Market Growth in the United Arab Emirates Market

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2.1 Growing Population to Drive the Growth of the Market in Saudi Arabia

9.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

9.6 Latin America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Rapid Technological Advancements and High Foreign Direct Investments to Drive the Market Growth in Brazil

9.6.2 Mexico

9.6.2.1 Increasing IT Investments and Presence of Leading Players to Boost the Market Growth in Mexico

9.6.3 Rest of Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.1.1 Visionary Leaders

10.1.2 Innovators

10.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.1.4 Emerging Companies

10.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Market Ranking for the Integrated Workplace Management System Market, 2019



11 Company Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.2 Oracle

11.3 Trimble

11.4 Accruent

11.5 Planon

11.6 Archibus

11.7 Service Works Global

11.8 Causeway Technologies

11.9 SAP

11.10 FSI

11.11 Facilio

11.12 FM:Systems

11.13 iOffice

11.14 Spacewell

11.15 MRI Software



