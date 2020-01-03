Edmonton, Alberta, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines has recently become aware of fraudulent activity including websites with phone numbers falsely impersonating Flair employees and processing inaccurate information including pricing and services.

Flair has flown nearly a million passengers in 2019 and takes the security of all its passengers very seriously. Flair does not stand for fraud and is working closely with the RCMP to investigate and rectify this issue as soon as possible.

We would like to remind our passengers of our correct URL, www.flyflair.com. Flair does not request passengers to call into toll-free numbers to complete transactions. Should a window appear with a phone number to call please be advised you may be experiencing fraud. Flair’s only customer service number is 1-780-809-1784. We recommend in the case of uncertainty to hang up and call our customer service line directly. If you feel you have been a victim of fraud, please contact your local police

about flair airlines

Flair Airlines has helped pioneer ultra-low fare travel in Canada. Since launching in 2017, Flair increased its fleet, route network, and flight frequency in record time - now operating 120 flights per week across Canada - forcing the reduction of airfares by up to 40% in major markets. To consistently offer affordable air travel to Canadians, Flair Airlines is focused on key airports, with its main transfer hub in Edmonton and a network that supports seasonal demand.

Raelene Coffey Flair Airlines 15874155075 media@flyflair.com