Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
 L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).

DateNumber of sharesTotal number of voting rights 

 
31/12/2019428,634,035Theoretical number of voting rights:586,975,519
  Number of exercisable voting rights:584,712,720

