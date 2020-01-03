



Transparency notification from 31 December 2019

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 31 December 2019 that on 30 December 2019 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3% upwards for direct voting rights. In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.33% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.



Notification details:

Date of notification: 31 December 2019

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 30 December 2019

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed upwards: 3%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 25,079 25,079 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 7,981 7,981 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 596,194 644,937 0.26% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 544,377 591,422 0.24% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 140,822 140,528 0.06% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 311,219 311,219 0.13% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,040 1,038 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 14,969 16,047 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 684,542 2,637,543 1.07% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,162,689 2,655,498 1.08% BlackRock International Limited 268,200 268,200 0.11% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 81,496 81,496 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1,935,818 2,002,750 0.81% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 403,859 453,089 0.18% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 57,918 64,491 0.03% Subtotal 7,236,203 9,901,318 4.02%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 810,291 0.33% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 2,270,790 0.92% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 23,910 0.01% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 125,369 0.05% physical Subtotal 3,230,360 1.31%

C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 13,131,678 5.33%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

Transparency notification from 30 December 2019





In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 30 December 2019 that on 27 December 2019 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3% downwards for direct voting rights. In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. held 5.26% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.



Notification details:

Date of notification: 30 December 2019

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 27 December 2019

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed downwards: 3%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 25,079 25,079 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 7,981 7,981 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 800,372 596,194 0.24% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 545,207 544,377 0.22% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 140,822 140,822 0.06% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 310,834 311,219 0.13% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 2,053 1,040 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 14,969 14,969 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 676,654 684,542 0.28% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,052,714 2,162,689 0.88% BlackRock International Limited 268,200 268,200 0.11% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 81,496 81,496 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 2,236,732 1,935,818 0.79% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 424,711 403,859 0.16% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 67,888 57,918 0.02% Subtotal 7,655,712 7,236,203 2.94%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 812,591 0.33% physical BlackRock Advisors, LLC Securities Lent 47,045 0.02% physical BlackRock Fund Advisors Securities Lent 1,952,955 0.79% physical BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Securities Lent 492,809 0.20% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 2,275,790 0.92% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 23,910 0.01% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 125,369 0.05% physical Subtotal 5,730,469 2.33%

C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 12,966,672 5.26%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

This press release is available on Umicore’s website . The notification can be found here .

