SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., announced today that the Armanino Foundation provided $50,000 in grants to six nonprofit organizations in celebration of the firm’s 50th Anniversary on December 12, 2019. Additionally, the Armanino Foundation launched an endowment campaign, with inaugural major gifts from Andrew J. Armanino, CBRE and Sunset Development Company.﻿



“Tom Jones and my dad, Andrew J. Armanino, founded our firm with two simple, yet lasting goals – to provide a unique level of client service and to create a supportive workplace like no other for their team members,” said Matt Armanino, chief executive officer and managing partner at Armanino. “We pride ourselves on staying true to those goals. And this year, we expanded our firm purpose to include a commitment to giving back to the community. I’m grateful to my brother Andy, CBRE and Sunset Development Company for their support of our efforts to sustain these and many other worthy nonprofits.”

The Armanino Foundation crowdsourced the selection of the six grant recipients from its team members – over 1,100 votes were cast for 100 different charities in the areas of education, animal welfare, the arts, and health and social services. The winning organizations and their grants are:

Discovery Cube Orange County, Irvine, CA - $10,000

13th Street Cat Rescue, San Jose, CA - $10,000

Little Tokyo Service Center, Irvine, CA - $10,000

Lone Star Wind Orchestra, Dallas, TX - $10,000

A Noise Within, Pasadena, CA - $5,000

Dallas Children’s Theater, Dallas, TX - $5,000

Since its inception in October 2016, the Armanino Foundation has raised nearly $800,000 and provided $400,000 in grants and support to charitable organizations across the globe. Staff members and partners nominate nonprofits for grants, which are evaluated by their peers and paid out each quarter. Additionally, the Armanino Foundation provides The Great Give (an annual day of service), Dollars for Doers (grants of $10 per hour of volunteer service by firm members) and Volunteer Vacations (community building trips across the U.S. and the globe). In November, 53 partners, staff and friends of the firm traveled to Chiang Mai, Thailand to teach English to elementary students and learn about the region’s history and culture.

“The Armanino Foundation is making an impactful difference in the communities that it supports, and CBRE is honored to be able to help in these initiatives,” said Jeff Birnbaum, senior vice president, CBRE.

“It is our privilege to support the Armanino Foundation as they invest in a number of important, community enriching programs and services,” said Alexander Mehran, Jr., chief executive officer and president, Sunset Development Company.

