



CPI FIM SA

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 44.996

Corporate News – Major Shareholding Notification

Luxembourg, 3 January 2020

CPI FIM SA – Major Shareholding Notification

CPI FIM SA (the “Company” or “CPIFIM”) announces that on 31 December 2019 it received a major shareholding notification.

The Company has been notified by CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“CPIPG”) and Mr. Radovan Vitek about intra-group transfers of Company shares (voting rights) within CPIPG group. The global position has not been changed, as CPIPG group continues to hold in aggregate 1,279,198,976 Company shares corresponding to 97.31% of voting rights. Mr. Vitek holds in aggregate 7,847,502,824 CPIPG shares, representing 90.70% shareholding in CPIPG.

Prior to 20 December 2019, CPIPG’s indirect subsidiaries held the following numbers of CPIFIM shares:

NUKASSO HOLDINGS LIMITED ("NUKASSO") held 79,080,996 shares in CPIFIM (app. 6.02% of voting rights). ASPLEY VENTURES LIMITED (“ASPLEY”) held 400,000,000 shares in CPIFIM (app. 30.43% of voting rights). FETUMAR DEVELOPMENT LIMITED (“FETUMAR”) held 400,000,000 shares in CPIFIM (app. 30.43% of voting rights). JAGAPA LIMITED (“JAGAPA”) held 400,000,000 shares in CPIFIM (app. 30.43% of voting rights).

On 20 December 2019, each NUKASSO, ASPLEY, FETUMAR, and JAGAPA transferred all shares they held in CPIFIM to CPIPG and ceased to be shareholders in CPIFIM. On 20 December 2019, CPIPG acquired directly 1,279,080,996 shares in CPIFIM from its subsidiaries NUKASSO, ASPLEY, FETUMAR, and JAGAPA. Prior to 20 December 2019, CPIPG held 117,980 CPIFIM shares directly.

Since 20 December 2019 CPIPG therefore holds directly in aggregate 1,279,198,976 Company shares corresponding to 97.31% of voting rights. Mr. Vitek holds in aggregate 7,847,502,824 CPIPG shares, representing 90.70% shareholding in CPIPG.

