Mercedes-Benz Canada ends 2019 with record-breaking annual sales of luxury light trucks (23,530 units retailed; +2.1% over 2018)

Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV top-selling vehicle in 2019 (+20.0% over 2018)

2019 was best-ever year for Certified Pre-Owned model sales (14,223 units retailed; +2.8% over 2018)

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network are proud to announce the company has remained the country’s top luxury manufacturer for the sixth consecutive year. In 2019, Mercedes-Benz Canada achieved sales of 46,090 passenger vehicles, vans and smart units, with 40,324 representing passenger cars and luxury light trucks. This final number was bolstered by solid December 2019 sales of passenger cars and luxury light trucks, with 3,116 units sold.

2019: Year in Review

40,324 Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and luxury light trucks were delivered in 2019, a year which included three best-ever sales months (March, October and November). These results reflected the continued demand for the exceptional Mercedes-Benz Canada product lineup. Mercedes-Benz Canada sold more SUVs in 2019 than any other year in its history, with a total of 23,530 units retailed, versus 16,794 passenger cars. This means that in 2019, SUVs accounted for 58.4% of Mercedes-Benz Canada sales, compared to 41.6% for passenger cars. Reflecting this trend, three of the top five volume-drivers in 2019 came from the company’s impressive SUV lineup: the GLC SUV (+20.0% compared to 2018); the GLE SUV; and the GLA (+3.4% compared to 2018). The wide variety of innovative Mercedes-Benz models available in 2019 was reflected by other top 10 sales leaders, including the A-Class Hatch, the C-Class Sedan, and the E-Class Sedan.

2019 was another very positive year for the Pre-Owned division, which achieved three best-ever months (February, July and December) and sold 17,276 pre-owned units. In 2019, Mercedes-Benz Canada also retailed more Certified Pre-Owned vehicles than any previous year (14,223 units; +2.8% over 2018), hit five record months (January, February, July, November and December) and achieved a Certified Pre-Owned penetration rate of 82.3%, +6.2% over 2018 and the highest year-end penetration percentage ever.

In 2019, Mercedes-Benz Vans once again achieved solid results, with 5,504 vehicles delivered in total and strong sales momentum from July 2019 to the end of the year. In 2019, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 won the Canadian Black Book Best Retained Value Award in the Full-size Van category. This is now the eighth year that the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been recognized. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter also received the coveted Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ award for the eighth consecutive year, and the Metris received the highly sought-after recognition for the fourth consecutive year.

December 2019 Highlights

In the month of December 2019, the company retailed 3,116 SUVs and passenger cars. This represents the second strongest December in Mercedes-Benz Canada’s history, and the best December ever for SUV sales (2,055 units retailed in December 2019, +8.9% compared to December 2018). This monthly result was driven by continued strong demand for the GLE SUV (+32%), and the G-Class SUV (+97%). Passenger car growth was led by continued customer excitement for the new A-Class models (+64%). Overall, the company saw a minor decrease in passenger car and SUV sales compared to December 2018 (-2.1%).

In December 2019, Mercedes-Benz Canada’s Pre-Owned division delivered 1,322 units, of which 1,130 were Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). Compared to December 2018, CPO sales increased by 31.9%, and CPO penetration increased by 14.5%. This represents Mercedes-Benz Canada’s best Certified Pre-Owned December ever, after also achieving this record in November 2019.

Mercedes-Benz Vans retailed 380 units in December, a decrease compared to December 2018 (-18.5%).

“Mercedes-Benz Canada’s achievement as the country’s top luxury manufacturer for the sixth consecutive year reflects the fact that the exceptional Mercedes-Benz product lineup continues to resonate with consumers, and we’re extremely proud of that,” said Brian D. Fulton, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. “I want to sincerely thank our Mercedes-Benz customers, our passionate dealer network and our hard-working employees across Canada who have made this honour possible. We are excited to work hard and deliver another strong year in 2020.”

SALES December YTD 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Mercedes-Benz Vehicles 3,116 3,185 -2.1% 40,324 42,875 -5.9 smart* 0 25 -100 262 345 -24.0 Mercedes-Benz Vans 380 466 -18.5 5,504 6,538 -15.8 TOTAL 3,496 3,676 -4.9 46,090 49,758 -7.4

* Please note that as of model year 2020, smart fortwo vehicles will no longer be sold in Canada. Mercedes-Benz Canada will continue to provide owners of smart fortwo vehicles with access to service and replacement parts at authorized Mercedes-Benz dealers.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 46,090 vehicles in 2019. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the sixth consecutive year.

