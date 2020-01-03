Miramar, FL, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association Services of Florida, an Associa® company, announces the recent promotion of Maria Maraima to accounting manager.



Ms. Maraima has been a valued member of the Associa family since 2012. She has held a variety of positions, including accounting assistant and administrative department manager, and has worked in the delinquency, resale, and leasing departments. As the new branch accounting manager, Ms. Maraima will work closely with community managers and board of directors to implement financial policies and procedures that best serve our clients.



“Maria’s drive to continue to learn and elevate her performance has made her the best candidate for this new position,” stated Marc Rodriguez, CMCA®, AMS®, Association Services of Florida president. “Her financial background, industry experience and ability to work efficiently will not only benefit our team but also our clients. We look forward to watching her expand her responsibilities and serve our clients.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



