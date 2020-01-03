Richfield, OH, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobilityWorks®, the nation's largest retailer of wheelchair accessible vans, is adding 7 new locations with the acquisition of IMED® Mobility. The acquisition will add to MobilityWorks' presence in the state of Wisconsin and will add new locations in the states of Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and South Dakota. Following the acquisition, MobilityWorks will now operate 92 total locations in 31 states.

Over the last two decades, IMED Mobility and MobilityWorks have shared a passion and mission to provide affordable, reliable wheelchair accessible vehicles to everyone. The main objective of both organizations is to find the best mobility solution for each individual to ensure they can connect with who and what matters most.

“We are excited to become part of the MobilityWorks nationwide network” said Bob Lundin, Co-Owner of IMED Mobility, “we’ll continue the customer service they love and now we’ll have the ability to provide even more solutions for transportation and home accessibility. “To partner with such an outstanding professional organization is an honor, added Mark Koloseike, Co-Owner of IMED Mobility.” “It’s a dream come true for Bob and I”. “The future is unlimited for us and our wonderful customers”.

“Adding IMED Mobility to our organization offers an exciting opportunity to strengthen and expand our service offering into 5 new states,” said Eric Mansfield, Chief Operating Officer/President of MobilityWorks. “We look forward to the addition of the talented team members with over 16 years of experience in serving the community.

In addition to selling new and pre-owned modified vans for wheelchair accessibility, MobilityWorks and IMED Mobility will also provide rental vans and adaptive equipment such as hand controls, turning seats and scooter lifts. MobilityWorks also manufactures and sells a variety of commercial vehicles to business clients throughout the United States.

About MobilityWorks

MobilityWorks (aka WMK, LLC) is a Cleveland, Ohio-based Inc. 500 company that employs specially trained Certified Mobility Consultants to work closely with its clients to understand their specific transportation needs in finding the right vehicle solution. Founded in 1997 with one location, MobilityWorks has been recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing privately held companies for the past ten years. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. Driverge is the manufacturing division of WMK, LLC and is Ford Motor Company's largest mobility upfitter. Learn more about MobilityWorks at www.mobilityworks.com.

