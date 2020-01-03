VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helio Resource Corp. (TSX-V: HRC), (“Helio” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated December 20, 2019 , it has proceeded with its name change from “Helio Resource Corp.” to “Winshear Gold Corp.”.



The company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval of its proposed name change and effective January 7, 2020, the Company’s shares will commence trading under the new name Winshear Gold Corp. and new ticker symbol TSX-V:WINS. The Company’s new CUSIP number is 97536W108 and the new ISIN number is CA97536W1086.

There is no consolidation of share capital. Shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new company name and Company shares held electronically will be booked automatically. The name change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change.

The company will also launch a new website at www.winshear.com.

Effective Date: January 7, 2020 Trading Symbol: TSX-V:WINS New CUSIP: 97536W108 New ISIN: CA97536W1086

About Helio Resource Corp.

Helio Resource Corp. is a Canadian based junior gold exploration company focusing on its orogenic shear zone-hosted Gaban gold project in Peru.

In September of 2019, Helio completed the acquisition of the Gaban Gold and Tinka I.O.C.G. projects in Peru from Palamina Corp. The Gaban Gold Project, located in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt in south eastern Peru, is approximately 750km east-south east of Lima. Helio is exploring shear zones within Gaban as the possible source rock of the alluvial gold in the drainages at Gaban and at Madre De Dios, where they are currently being mined by artisanal miners.

Helio has completed 3 reconnaissance exploration programs between October and December of 2019. Results are pending and will be released when received. A surface rights study is also being completed in order to assist with drill planning and permitting.

