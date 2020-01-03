NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) between March 6, 2017 and November 13, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 10, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=cintas-corporation&id=2129 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=cintas-corporation&id=2129 .

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements or omitted to disclose (1) Cintas never tracked legacy margins following the G&K acquisition; (2) the Company has systematically provided guidance with which it would outperform (a “Beat and Raise” scheme); (3) undisclosed to the investing public, the Company has breached the law multiple times; (4) as a result of publicly known and undisclosed breaches of law, the Company’s Credit Agreement may be jeopardized; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. The lawsuit claims that when the truth was disclosed in the Spruce Point Capital Management investment research report, investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.