TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (the “Manager”), the manager of the First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Materials Sector Index ETF (“FHM”) announces revised reinvested distribution amounts for the year ending December 31, 2019 which supersedes and replaces the manager’s press release dated January 2, 2020 as it pertains to FHM in respect of reinvested distributions. The Manager has determined that reinvested distribution amounts are to be paid in respect of the units of the FHM noted below. Reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and other income or special distributions received by the First Trust ETFs over and above cash distributions paid out during the year and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure the First Trust ETFs are not liable for ordinary income tax. These distributions are paid in units which are automatically consolidated and do not impact net asset value per unit. The effective record date for the additional reinvested distribution amounts is December 14, 2019.



Details of the per unit reinvested distribution amounts are shown in the table below:







Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Additional

Reinvested

Income

Distribution Additional

Reinvested

Capital

Distribution

First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Materials Sector Index ETF

FHM

$1.4600

-

