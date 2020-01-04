TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kure Technologies, Inc. (“Kure” or the “Company”) (NEX: KUR.H) today reported its financial results for the year ended August 31, 2019.



Kure recorded a net loss from operations of $0.66 million or $0.04 per share, basic and diluted, for the year ended August 31, 2019 compared to $0.86 million or $0.06 per share for the year ended August 31, 2018.

The operating loss for fiscal 2019 excluding non-cash impairments and fair value adjustments of $0.5 million (fiscal 2018 - $0.36 million) totalled $210,000 or $0.01 per share, compared to $251,000 or $0.02 per share for fiscal 2018. The impairments and adjustments are detailed in the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended August 31, 2019 and 2018.

For further information on the financial results of Kure, please review the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the years ended August 31, 2019 and 2018, available on www.sedar.com .

About Kure Technologies, Inc.

Kure’s shares are listed on the NEX under the symbol “KUR.H”. More information on Kure can be found at www.sedar.com.

