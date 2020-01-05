LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HumanEyes Technologies, a leading 3D-Virtual Reality holistic solutions developer, will be showcasing immersive and shareable VR experiences at the upcoming CES 2020, which runs January 7-10 in Las Vegas. HumanEyes will be attending the CES Unveiled press event on Sunday evening, January 5 from 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Shorelines Exhibit Hall at Mandalay Bay where it will be demonstrating the Vuze XR dual function 360 VR camera along with its full line-up of cameras, accessories, and cloud services. The Company will also host its “HumanEyes Immersive VR Experience” at the HumanEyes suite at the Encore Hotel January 7-10, 2020.
HumanEyes Cloud 1.0 beta Launch + Vuze XR Camera Enhancements
“We see many Enterprises now actively developing immersive imaging and VR applications to differentiate their offering and disrupt the market in anticipation of the 5G era. Most of them are in the media, entertainment, real estate, hospitality, leisure, field support services, and utilities sectors,” said Shahar Bin-Nun, CEO of HumanEyes Technologies. “Our next-generation solution furthers the company's long-standing strategic commitment to provide industry-defining 3D 180 and 2D 360 systems at a time when groundbreaking 5G performances will unleash the full potential of 3D-VR user experience becoming accessible to the widest audiences.”
To deliver on such an ambitious plan, HumanEyes is seeking to join forces with strategic partners across various sectors including Telcos, Internet Media, Media & Entertainment, and online verticals such Real Estate, Hospitality & Leisure and Utilities. To assist in supporting this critical corporate initiative, HumanEyes has engaged the services of a Deloitte Consulting team based in Israel. The HumanEyes executive team will be meeting with an array of potential partners who are similarly committed to driving the VR ecosystem forward at CES 2020.
HumanEyes Technologies Ltd (HET) is an innovative, R&D powerhouse, providing holistic 3D-Virtual Reality development and system solutions. The company, founded in digital graphics and imaging systems, has pioneered the natural evolution to immersive imaging through their high performance, yet reasonably affordable 3D-VR solutions. Since 2014 the innovative Vuze camera line, combined with its creative suite, provides end-to-end edit and sharing solutions for Enterprise, Professional, and Enthusiast segments. The company's products and services leverage HET's patented 3D and Virtual Reality technologies.
HumanEyes is headquartered in Israel with offices in the U.S. For more information on HumanEyes, go to http://www.humaneyes.com. For more information on the Vuze XR Camera, please visit VuzeXR.com
