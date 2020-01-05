LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HumanEyes Technologies , a leading 3D-Virtual Reality holistic solutions developer, will be showcasing immersive and shareable VR experiences at the upcoming CES 2020, which runs January 7-10 in Las Vegas. HumanEyes will be attending the CES Unveiled press event on Sunday evening, January 5 from 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Shorelines Exhibit Hall at Mandalay Bay where it will be demonstrating the Vuze XR dual function 360 VR camera along with its full line-up of cameras, accessories, and cloud services. The Company will also host its “HumanEyes Immersive VR Experience” at the HumanEyes suite at the Encore Hotel January 7-10, 2020.



HumanEyes Cloud 1.0 beta Launch + Vuze XR Camera Enhancements

Cloud-Based Suite In anticipation of the new 5G era, HumanEyes Cloud-based Suite utilizes high-performance Edge computing resources to simplify and streamline the Capture-Create-Share VR workflow, eliminating the need for high-power phones or computers. The initial release of the camera-agnostic platform will offer an array of value-added services to VR content creators, including hosting VR content, stitching, stabilization, rendering, direct download and sharing content to YouTube and Facebook. To schedule a first-look preview of the HumanEyes Cloud 1.0 beta click HERE . The HumanEyes Cloud 1.0 beta suite is the platform on which HumanEyes Technologies will build industry-specific vertical solutions through new partnerships it is forging in the VR ecosystem.

Vuze XR Enhancements HumanEyes will also be sharing an array of news and updates to its Vuze XR hybrid 360 VR camera, including new software features, a new color option, and accessories.



“We see many Enterprises now actively developing immersive imaging and VR applications to differentiate their offering and disrupt the market in anticipation of the 5G era. Most of them are in the media, entertainment, real estate, hospitality, leisure, field support services, and utilities sectors,” said Shahar Bin-Nun, CEO of HumanEyes Technologies. “Our next-generation solution furthers the company's long-standing strategic commitment to provide industry-defining 3D 180 and 2D 360 systems at a time when groundbreaking 5G performances will unleash the full potential of 3D-VR user experience becoming accessible to the widest audiences.”

To deliver on such an ambitious plan, HumanEyes is seeking to join forces with strategic partners across various sectors including Telcos, Internet Media, Media & Entertainment, and online verticals such Real Estate, Hospitality & Leisure and Utilities. To assist in supporting this critical corporate initiative, HumanEyes has engaged the services of a Deloitte Consulting team based in Israel. The HumanEyes executive team will be meeting with an array of potential partners who are similarly committed to driving the VR ecosystem forward at CES 2020.

How to find HumanEyes at CES:

CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay Sunday, January 5 from 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Exhibitor Suite at the Encore Hotel Tuesday, January 7 - Thursday, January 9, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. each day

HumanEyes CEO Shahar Bin-Nun will be addressing a session titled “Startup Nation: Major Disruptors Emerging from Israel,” which will be hosted on January 8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. This panel discussion will focus on disruptive trends and major startup activity in Tel Aviv, and will be moderated by Nishita Henry, Chief Innovation Officer of Deloitte Consulting.

About HumanEyes Technologies:

HumanEyes Technologies Ltd (HET) is an innovative, R&D powerhouse, providing holistic 3D-Virtual Reality development and system solutions. The company, founded in digital graphics and imaging systems, has pioneered the natural evolution to immersive imaging through their high performance, yet reasonably affordable 3D-VR solutions. Since 2014 the innovative Vuze camera line, combined with its creative suite, provides end-to-end edit and sharing solutions for Enterprise, Professional, and Enthusiast segments. The company's products and services leverage HET's patented 3D and Virtual Reality technologies.

HumanEyes is headquartered in Israel with offices in the U.S. For more information on HumanEyes, go to http://www.humaneyes.com . For more information on the Vuze XR Camera, please visit VuzeXR.com