Silmäasema Oyj: Managers' Transactions – Sirkkaliisa Kulmala
Managers’ transactions
5 January 2020 at 7:40 p.m. EET
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sirkkaliisa Kulmala
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: SILMA
LEI: 743700LM1ZRKRMCG7U81
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LM1ZRKRMCG7U81_20200105081700_6
Transaction date: 2020-01-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000243399
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,468 Unit price: 6 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10,468 Volume weighted average price: 6 EUR
SILMÄASEMA OYJ
Further information:
Niina Streng, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 322 5195
Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has nearly 150 stores and 13 eye clinics in Finland as well as eight stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs over 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. The Silmäasema Group’s net sales were EUR 122.9 million in 2018 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 11.8 million.
