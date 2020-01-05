Silmäasema Oyj: Managers' Transactions – Sirkkaliisa Kulmala

Silmäasema Oyj

Managers’ transactions

5 January 2020 at 7:40 p.m. EET



Silmäasema Oyj - Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sirkkaliisa Kulmala

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: SILMA

LEI: 743700LM1ZRKRMCG7U81

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LM1ZRKRMCG7U81_20200105081700_6

Transaction date: 2020-01-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000243399

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,468 Unit price: 6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10,468 Volume weighted average price: 6 EUR



SILMÄASEMA OYJ





Further information:

Niina Streng, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 322 5195



Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has nearly 150 stores and 13 eye clinics in Finland as well as eight stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs over 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. The Silmäasema Group’s net sales were EUR 122.9 million in 2018 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 11.8 million.