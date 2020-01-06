Now available for preorder, IQbuds2 MAX take personalization, noise cancellation and sonic fidelity to another level

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES -- Nuheara, the smart-hearing company, today announced the world’s most advanced hearing buds, the IQbuds2 MAX.

Built on Nuheara’s innovative new smart-hearing platform, the IQbuds2 MAX feature hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and unique features for personalizing and enhancing the wearer’s soundscape. The IQbuds2 MAX hearing buds are available for pre-order today at nuheara.com/iqbuds-max and will commence shipping in March for USD $399.

“There are hundreds of wireless earbuds on the market, but none like the IQbuds2 MAX,” said Nuheara co-founder David Cannington. “Not even the big players offer technology so far ahead of the curve. The IQbuds2 MAX go beyond hybrid Active Noise Cancellation with unparalleled noise controls and Nuheara’s unique features for personalization.”

Nuheara redesigned the IQbuds2 MAX from the ground up with its latest acoustic technology, which enhances normal hearing and allows users to fine-tune their sound environment. Nuheara’s EarID™ technology and Speech in Noise Control (SINC) provide wearers with unrivaled customization and control over their personal hearing experience, so they can enjoy music, conversations or silence wherever they go.

“We made several hardware and software breakthroughs this year that enabled us to bring IQbuds² MAX out sooner than expected,” said Justin Miller, CEO of Nuheara. “We’ve incorporated major engineering enhancements, such as better drivers for improved sonic accuracy and design features that fit more processing power into a comfortable earbud. These are the best smart-hearing earbuds available today.”

IQbuds2 MAX features include:

True Personalization — Nuheara’s EarID™ technology uses a convenient mobile app to assess a wearer’s hearing and automatically calibrate the buds to their personal hearing profile. EarID uses the clinically-validated NAL-NL2 hearing test—a neural network-driven system that optimizes the hearing augmentation engine to the user’s personal preferences. This provides research-grade hearing customization without the need to visit audiology specialists.





Nuheara’s smart sensors provide intuitive tap-touch and gesture control for a seamless user experience. Water and sweat resistant — All of Nuheara’s products are designed to maximize compatibility for an active lifestyle.

The IQbuds2 MAX also include the convenience of a magnetic charging case that delivers up to 32 hours of on-the-go hearing enhancement and 20 hours of Bluetooth streaming. Compatibility with Bluetooth 5 offers faster transfer over a longer range.

IQbuds² MAX replace the previously announced IQbuds MAX, offering superior performance from Nuheara’s new technical platform.

Nuheara will demonstrate the IQbuds2 MAX for the first time at CES Unveiled , January 5, 2020, and both products at CES 2020, in the Sands Expo Booth #44743.

About Nuheara

Nuheara is a leading smart hearing company that is transforming the way people hear by creating game-changing hearing solutions that are affordable and accessible. Nuheara is based in Perth, Australia. Nuheara was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Learn more about Nuheara: www.nuheara.com

