NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until January 6, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 22, 2017 and October 29, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



About the Lawsuits

Quad/Graphics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On October 29, 2019, the Company disclosed a cut to its dividend, in half to $0.15 per share, and its plans to divest its book business, which it stated generated $200 million in annual sales, with an accompanying reduction to 2019 net sales guidance to “approximately $3.9 billion” from the previous range of “$4.05 billion to $4.25 billion” to reflect the divestiture. On this news, the price of Quad/Graphics’ shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Born v. Quad/Graphics, Inc., 1:19-cv-10376.

